Sophomore wrestler Land Bell etched his name into Tallassee history on Saturday night.
Bell, behind a dominant weekend, claimed the AHSAA Class 5A wrestling state championship in the 132-pound weight class. Bell finished his sophomore season with a 43-3 overall record and three-straight pins in the championship tournament.
He was able to pin his opponent in the championship, a senior from Jasper with a 47-5 record, in the second period en route to his first state title.
“That was probably one of the most dominant matches I’ve ever seen from a Tallassee wrestler in the finals,” Tallassee coach John Mask said. “He had his guy on his back probably 30 seconds into the match and didn’t get the call. Then in the second period, we took him down and pinned him. It was just a dominating match, but that’s the kind of year Land has had. He’s been a dominant wrestler.”
Mask was proud of the way that Bell entered the tournament. He’s seen time and time again when a wrestler will get too timid in the championship tournament, and that eventually leads to their downfall.
But that isn’t how Bell wrestles. He is aggressive, and he wants to score points at any given point. So he was going for takedowns the entire match, and was aggressive both at the neutral position and when he was wrestling on top.
That stemmed from Bell’s mindset of just wanting to be a champion. Despite not having the experience of the senior he faced in the championship, Bell said he wanted it more. He’d been dreaming of that moment since he was five years old practicing his takedowns in his bed.
“It all start with being mentally prepared to go out there,” Bell said. “you have to have a mindset of wanting to be a champion and being the best one out there. I wanted to dominate my match. I wanted to work to my advantages and not be defensive. … I walked into the match and I knew he had been there before and had experience on me. I knew he wasn’t as nervous as I was, but I just really don’t think he wanted it as much as I did.”
While Bell was the only Tallassee wrestler to win the state championship this weekend, three other wrestlers each earned placements and made a statement in the touranment.
Senior Rutland Phillips, wrestling in the 106-pound class, placed second in his weight class and lost 2-0 in the championship match. The senior recently reached 100 career wins and is one of the most accomplished wrestlers in school history.
He finished his season with a 49-4 overall record.
Mason Nelson finished in third place in the 113-pound weight class. After falling in the semifinals, he pinned his opponent from Gulf Shores in the third-place match. He finished the year with a 41-4 record.
Caden Griffith, in the 180-pound class, went 1-2 in the tournament and finished in fourth place in his weight class. After a quarterfinals win, he lost both the semifinals match and the third-place match by decision by two points. He finished his season with a 47-6 record.
While those four earned placements, seven other Tallassee wrestlers participated in the tournament. Avery Brantley (126), Ethan Jones (138), Christian McCary (152), Tra’Mel McCoy (160), Joseph Hooks (170), Nolan Addeo (195), and Corbin Grover (285) all wrestled.
“We got four placements this weekend and they were all from guys who have given so much to this program,” Mask said. “We’ve got a great group of guys who have worked so hard this year. I know myself and all of the administration and fans are just tickled and so proud of them and their hard work this year.”
Elmore County also had a state championship in the event.
Myles Eyerly, who entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed, was able to dominate his weight class with two pins and a decisive championship win.
Eyerly doesn’t wrestle quite like a heavyweight. In a weight class that is often more rare to see a pin, he knows how to take care of business. He was able to pin both of his opponents in the quarterfinals and semifinals, then entered the championship against the same wrestler he lost to in the sectionals championship last weekend.
He was set to face off with Sam Schepker from Gulf Shores, but wasn’t going to let a repeat of last weekend happen. He changed his wrestling style and pulled out a decisive 7-2 win to claim the championship win.
He ended his season with a 38-6 overall record.
“He came in as the 2-seed, so we knew he was going to probably see the kid from Gulf Shores again in the finals,” Elmore County head coach Mason Thornton said. “He ended up with three big wins and almost three pins to win the championship. We’re super proud of him. We were a little too aggressive last week going for a trip, and went down big because of it. This week, we really worked on our throw defense and when Gulf Shores went to throw him, we ended up on top.”
For Elmore County, eighth grader Tyler Payton finished fourth in the 152-pound class. Stran Webb (106), Shawn Colvin (138), Carson Thomas (145), and Clark Wood (180) also all qualified for and wrestled in the tournament.