Teams from across the state converged on Smiths Station for the first cross country race of the season. Tallassee had seven athletes compete in the Panthers Stages 5K run, including Woodrow Dean who picked up where he left off last season.
After earning the state runner-up medal a year ago, Dean opened his junior campaign strong by earning first place with a time of 9:11.23. His race was good enough to defeat the closest competition by more than 17 seconds.
Dean led a strong effort from the Tallassee team as the Tigers grabbed sixth among 11 teams in the team standings.
Caleb Mason was the only other Tallassee runner to finish within two minutes of Dean. He finished 33rd overall with a time of 11:09.91.
Grant McCraney finished at 11:30.97 to earn a top 50 spot while Brady Mason grabbed 68th overall with a time of 12:11.71. Jacob Patterson and Ethan Stevenson wrapped up the spots to earn points for the Tigers, earning spots in the top 90 with finishes just under 13 minutes.