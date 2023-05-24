Tallassee’s soccer program isn’t done making history this season.
Coming off a historic season during which the Tigers set several school records, they are now getting individual recognition for one of its best players.
Irvin Delfin, the team’s star sophomore midfielder, was selected to the All-State team after scoring 30 goals and 11 assists and helping Tallassee to a 15-4 overall record. With the season Delfin had, Tiger coach Matt Tarpley was confident he would be named to the Class 5A team. But to be named to the all-state team of every classification is special for the sophomore.
“Irvin was a quality player when I got to Tallassee, but now he has learned ‘how’ to play,” Tarpley said. “He worked tirelessly and strove to get his teammates involved this year which led to more chances for himself. To be selected as one of the best midfielders in the entire state is truly remarkable.”
Delfin is the first Tallassee soccer player to be named all-state in the history of the program. The Tigers had a historic season and set many program records such as winning a program-best 15 games, scoring 126 goals and allowing only 22 goals. While those are all great accomplishments, Tallassee missed the playoffs by one game this season despite beating area champion Elmore County twice.
When Delfin returns to the pitch next fall as a junior, he has his sights set on the postseason.
“I want to go to the Final Four in Huntsville next year,” Delfin said. “After seeing Elmore County get there this year after we smashed them twice just serves as motivation for me. It reminds me that every game counts and we have to be ready for anyone and everyone.”
That will certainly be the case as Tarpley has scheduled a much harder schedule for the Tallassee program next winter. Some of the teams added to the schedule next year are St. James, Opelika, Stanhope Elmore, Pike Road, and Russell County.
“I wanted to challenge the boys a bit more in 2024 aso they will be ready for Huntsville when we get there,” Tarpley said. “I am excited, the boys are excited, and we can’t wait to get back started.”
In the meantime, Delfin will continue playing club soccer this summer and in the fall. He will play for the Auburn Soccer Club on their 2006 team. Delfin has been playing soccer for 10 years, starting as a child playing in the yard with his dad and uncles.
He will try to keep improving on his game during the offseason and hopefully lead the Tigers to the postseason in 2024.