After four years of starting for the Tallassee football program, quarterback Tyler Ellis has found a home in the college ranks.
Ellis signed his National Letter of Intent to play college football with Butler Community College on Wednesday. He was the only Tallassee player to sign an NLI on National Signing Day.
Butler Community College is located in El Dorado, Kansas, and has traditionally been a powerhouse among junior college football teams. Butler reached out and initially offered Ellis during this football season, and they’ve been in constant contact ever since.
“This feels amazing,” Ellis said. “It’s a great thing to show other people that somebody from Tallassee can do it. The coaches connected well with me at Butler and I really think they can help me get to the Division I football level or higher.”
Ellis has already proven to be a valuable starter at the high school level, and now he hopes to take that to the next level. He has started almost every single football game for Tallassee since 2019, and he has displayed every skill and trait that a coach can ask out of a quarterback.
He’s also proven to be a winner. He’s had three winnings seasons in four years of starting, and his only losing season came in 2020, the COVID season. During that season, Tallassee had multiple forfeit losses.
Ellis has led the Tigers to the playoffs each of the last two seasons, and he helped Tallassee win a playoff game this fall with a four-touchdown performance against Selma on the road in the first round.
Ellis has always been a pass-first quarterback, but he showed off his skills with his legs this season. He tallied 942 rushing yards to go with 14 rushing touchdowns this year.
He’ll take all the passing and rushing skills he’s learned over the last four years to Kansas.
“I think I can take a lot of playing time with me,” Ellis said of his skillset. “I’ve played a lot of football so I think that will help me when I get there. They told me that my ability to run is one of the reasons they were looking at me, and I would be one of the first dual-threat quarterbacks they’ve had. That’s nice to hear.”
Ellis is joining a Butler football program that is used to winning just like he is. Since 2017, Butler has had only one full season where the team had less than eight wins in a season.
That was a 1-9 season in 2021, but the team rallied back in 2022 with an 8-4 season.
They are coached by Brice Vignery, who just finished his first season as head coach. He has spent the last 11 years with Butler, however, in some capacity. He also played for Butler.
In his 13 years as a player and coach, he has helped lead Butler to a 106-29 overall record with six conference titles and a national championship.
Ellis is excited to get to a program that knows how to win.
“They were ranked No. 9 this year out of all the teams in junior college, and all four of their losses came to teams ranked in the Top 5,” Ellis said.