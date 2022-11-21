Caden Griffith has etched his name into the Tallassee football record books.
With 16 tackles in his final game, Griffith, a middle linebacker for the Tigers, set the single-season school record for most tackles with 126 total tackles.
That breaks a nearly 10-year long standing record that was set by Logan Goodman with 122 tackles.
“He just did a great job,” Tallassee coach Mike Battles said. “He got in there and did what we asked him to do. He stepped up and was one of the leaders of our defense this year. The inside linebacker’s job is to make tackles. The defensive line takes up a lot of the blocks and its the linebackers job to make reads and make tackles. He did that well all year long.”
Two starting linebackers graduated and Griffith stepped into the role with a rotation of three guys including sophomore Josh Griffin and senior Josh Boatwright. And while playing in a rotation, he was still able to read the field and make plays all over the field every game.
“I think it comes down to two things,” Battles said. “He does a good job of listening to coaches and making the correct reads with pre-snap alignment. Number two is just having instinct. That’s why some guys make tackles and some don’t even when they’re all coached the same. He watches film and is able to recognize offensive gives. He can pick those things up and just having instinct and go out there play.”
Setting the single-season school record for tackles says a lot about how Griffith played during his senior season. The record is not an easy one, and there’s been countless talented Tallassee defenders come through the football program.
But as many great defenders and talented players come through, they’ll have to chase Griffith’s mark set in 2022. The senior ended his career by averaging over 10 tackles per game and recorded 16 as Tallassee ended its season in the second round of the playoffs.
“That record has been around for a little while now,” Battles said. “That’s been the benchmark but to have someone like Griffith do that, he's going to be difficult to replace. When you have two guys like Caden Griffith and Luke Burdette, I don’t know if you can replace those guys.”