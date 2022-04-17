After just one season of leading the program, Tallassee head baseball coach Kyle Hammonds has announced he is stepping down from the team.
The news came following a 4-1 loss to area opponent Beauregard that ended Tallassee’s season short of the postseason. The Tigers went 4-24 with a 2-6 record in area play in Hammonds’ one-year stint leading the team.
The Tigers missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.
“I would like to thank everyone for allowing me the opportunity to coach Tallassee baseball,” Hammonds released in a statement to the Tribune. “I wish Tallassee success and prosperity in the future.”
Hammonds was hired one year ago, on April 20, 2021, to replace longtime coach Adam Clayton. Clayton coached the Tigers from 2009 to 2021.
Before taking the job at Tallassee, Hammonds coached at Oak Grove and led his teams to a 218-155 overall record in 13 seasons to become the winningest coach in program history.