There’s a new Tallassee record holder in the high jump.
Kayden Slay, a senior basketball and now track and field star for the first time, broke the school record in the high jump event in his most recent event.
In the River Region Invite at Wetumpka recently, Slay participated in the high jump event and jumped a height of 6-2, setting the new school record.
“It’s really neat because that’s not an event that we’ve done really well in in the past,” Tallassee coach Danny Worley said. “He’s come out and he’s just a natural talent. He’s a basketball player and he has what they call ‘the hops.’ He gets up there and does really well with it in practice. We’ve got him over there on a real competition track and he was able to do really well.”
This is Slay’s first time on the track team. The high-jumping star has focused his high school career on the basketball court and his athleticism was on full display every game for the Tigers.
Slay was a First-Team All-Elmore County selection this year. After the basketball season came to an end, Slay and Worley picked up a previous conversation about Slay wanting to join the track team.
So he joined, instantly becoming a sensation in not only the high jump, but also the triple jump, long jump and 110-meter hurdles. In the event, he finished seventh overall and set a new personal record with a time of 18.10.
Worley said it usually takes his athletes a few years to become a two-, three- or four-event track star, but Slay has just taken right to them at a level Worley believes will allow him to score points at both the sectional and state meets.
“Honestly, he’s just been a complete natural since he has joined the team,” Worley said. “It’s been really neat to watch him. It’s really like he’s been doing this all his life. He’s come out and got right into all three jumps and actually started working on the hurdles too. He’s going to continue to be a four-event guy for us and will actually have a really good shot of qualifying for all four of them for us at the state meet.”
The sectionals meet is still a month away as it’s scheduled for April 28 and 29 at Smiths Station.
Until then, Tallassee has three meets scheduled beginning on April 7 at Troy for its first meet since the River Region Invite. With three meets under their belts, the Tigers have started to figure out who is participating in which event and how they will perform.
With that information already in the back of Worley’s mind, he is just hoping his team can continue to pile up good times and performances as the Tigers prepare to try and qualify from a very tough sectional group.
“We kind of know where we are going to be and we know what sectionals are going to look like, so we’re going to spend the next few weeks to let everyone have three good meets to include their numbers and get ready for sectionals,” Worley said. “We will have a very tough sectional this year. It’s going to be very competitive. If you make it to state out of this sectional, you’ve really done something because it’s going to be tough.”