Tallassee junior Macey Stewart added to her already expansive championship resume on Saturday afternoon.
Stewart, the school’s most decorated swimming champion, won two state championships at the AHSAA State Swimming and Diving Championships this weekend. That brings her total to seven individual state championships.
She claimed the championship in both the 100-yard backstroke in Class 1A-5A with a time of 55.31 and the 100-yard freestyle in Class 1A-5A with a time of 51.15. She has won both contests in back-to-back years.
Her time of 55.31 in the 100-yard backstroke sets the new Alabama state record for fastest backstroke in Class 1A-5A. She beat her own previous record of 55.31.
“We would like to congratulate Macey Stewart on another record-breaking season and on winning her seventh state title individually,” coach John Mask said. “In athletics, when you compete at the highest level, this is not an easy task and it is to be celebrated.”
Tallassee’s Camden Mask also turned in an impressive championship meet on the boys side. Mask finished in fourth place in both the Men’s 100-yard breast stroke with a time of 1:00.69 and 200-yard IM with a time of 2:10.29.
He improved his time in the breast stroke from last season by four seconds.
Adam Aldridge finished eighth in the state in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:06.49.
Tallassee’s girls 200-yard medley relay team finished seventh in the state with a time of 2:07.07. The members of the relay team are Stewart, Valeri Johnson, Ivy Davis, and Allison Johnson.
Overall, the Tallassee girls finished ninth in the state while the boys finished in 11th.
“The coaching staff would like to thank each swimmer this year for all of their hard work,” Mask said. “Many records were broken and our team continues to grow and improve every year.”