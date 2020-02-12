Less than 12 hours after playing a vital role in Tallassee’s Class 5A Area 4 basketball tournament last Tuesday night, Tavarious Griffin had the spotlight on him once again as he took center stage in the high school auditorium. Griffin was the lone Tallassee player to put pen to page on National Signing Day as he inked his football scholarship to Alcorn State, a Division I program in Claiborne County, Mississippi.
“It’s definitely exciting for us,” Tallassee football coach Mike Battles said. “They have really recruited him and spent time down here forming that relationship. I think he’s going to a good place that really loves him.”
The recruiting process started slowly for Griffin but offers starting rolling in during his senior year as he made a big impact with the Tigers. While continuing his role as a starting outside linebacker, Griffin took over on offense as the lead running back and receiver which allowed Griffin to show off some skills college coaches had not seen before.
“It’s probably a blessing in disguise that we had to play him on offense,” Battles said. “He would have been a great outside linebacker alone but once people saw that athletic ability, his stock got more valuable. He’s so versatile.”
Griffin said Alcorn State coaches have talked to him about playing tight end but he was recruited as an athlete so he knows his position could change once he gets there. Griffin said he would play anywhere; he was just happy to receive a Division I offer.
“That meant the world to me,” Griffin said. “This is what I have been working so hard for.”
While playing multiple positions certainly helped Griffin gain more attention, Battles said he believes it was more about Griffin’s mindset. Griffin was quick to learn whatever position the coaches put him at and Battles said that makes for a rare combination when it’s packaged with Griffin’s talent.
“They said they just know he’s a good enough player,” Battles said. “They really liked his unselfishness and how willing he is to play any position. They just know he’s going to play.”
Griffin said he had other offers but Alcorn State was the easy choice. His colors will stay purple and gold but Griffin said there was more than that to remind him of being at Tallassee.
“It was really about the coaches and the players,” Griffin said. “They are a lot like Tallassee. It may not be about the facilities but they really get after it and that’s how I like to play.”
After signing his Letter of Intent, Griffin had to quickly refocus on the basketball court as the busy week was not over. He led the Tigers with 13 points including nine in the fourth quarter to help his team secure the Class 5A Area 4 championship Thursday night.
“It has been crazy but it has been full of blessings,” Griffin said. “Getting the win against Beauregard then waking up the next morning to sign on one of the biggest days of my life. Then coming in here and getting this win. It’s been crazy.”
Griffin was ready to get back to work right after cutting down the nets as he still has a few more goals to accomplish before heading off to Alcorn State.
“There are no days off,” Griffin said. “We come back and get to work so we can get ready for the next one.”