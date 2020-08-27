Tallassee City Schools has released a statement saying a student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19. The case was confirmed Wednesday and reported Thursday morning.
The Tallassee City Schools administration and health team has completed the investigation and upon consultation with the Alabama Department of Public Health has determined the athletic team may continue with their plans for playing Friday.
TCS acting Superintendent Brock Nolin said the ADPH used a tracing log created by the school's lead nurse Beth Nelson and ultimately told Tallassee a quarantine was not needed.
"ADPH defines 'close contact' as being within 6 feet of a COVID-19 case for 15 minutes or longer in two days prior to illness onset," Nolin said in the statement. "Due to these criteria, a quarantine period is not necessary for our athletic team, and the Tallassee-Wetumpka football game will be played as scheduled. We send prayers to our student athlete and the family."
Tallassee coach Mike Battles said he is confident the game will be played as scheduled Friday night.