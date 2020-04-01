As soon as postponements and cancellations started falling on high school sporting events, the focus of players, coaches and parents turned to the senior class. The seniors had been looking forward to their final high school season for their entire careers but the abrupt end to the year sent a shockwave through each spring sports team as the effect was felt by more than just oldest players.
As the realization of a canceled season starts to set in, the players with more high school games in their future are still focused on their senior teammates.
“It was heartbreaking,” Tallassee baseball junior Jacob Abbott Ingram said. “It wasn’t just heartbreaking for the seniors but for us too because we grew up with those guys. It was tough to see that happen to them.”
Ingram said the decision did not surprise him but he was holding out hope until the last moment he would get to take the field with those seniors one more time.
Now, Ingram and the rest of the younger teammates are focused on finding ways to comfort those seniors as they try not to focus on how things ended. Of course, that may be easier said than done.
“It’s hard,” Holtville baseball sophomore Mikey Forney said. “The least you can do is express gratitude to them. They were a great group of guys and great leaders. We have to thank them and follow in their footsteps.”
Several players said they have struggled with finding the right words to say to those seniors because they don’t know what it’s like to be in their shoes. Stanhope Elmore softball junior Rikki McAdams is having to say goodbye to six seniors and is determined to finish out her career playing for them.
“When it’s time for our senior year, we have to play not just for ourselves but for them since they didn’t have the opportunity to finish,” McAdams said. “It’s going to be even more motivation. Coach (Virginia) Barber has always said to play every game like it’s your last but this really showed us that.”
That sentiment resonated throughout the county as players hope to build off the accomplishments of the senior class.
“I already told all the seniors I was going to do the best I could — not just for myself but I’m doing it for them,” Ingram said. “We have to carry on their legacy.”
There are a few teams in the county loaded with some younger talent but those players are making sure to still thank the seniors that paved the way ahead of them. Stanhope Elmore’s baseball team is under the direction of first-year coach Kaleb Shuman and the Mustangs had already seen plenty of improvement, in large part due to the senior leadership from the field and from the bench.
“I think we are on a good road to a building a better culture,” Stanhope Elmore sophomore Connor Gregg said. “You just tell them they are the reason we are in the right direction. They always worked hard and told you the right thing to do. You have to tell them thank you for that.”
While the focus is on comforting those seniors, the returning players are also staying hard at work to make sure there are no long-term effects to missing out on so many games this season.
“This will make more people play with determination,” Elmore County soccer junior Reid Swicord said. “They didn’t expect it to end like this but I’m pretty sure everyone wishes they would have played just a little bit harder in that last game. We can learn from that.”
Forney said, “We have to have guys step up. We have to have guys get the job done and get everybody positive. The biggest thing is bonding and staying close to each other. You have to find ways to hang out and stick together as a team.”