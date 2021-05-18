A season comes down to a couple of games in softball and for the Tallassee Tigers, their season came to a close Tuesday afternoon in Choccolocco during the State Softball tournament.
Tallassee fell into the loser’s bracket in the opening game of the tournament despite a hard fight to overcome the deficit. Tallassee’s first game ended with the program dropping the game 6-5.
The second game was almost the same. Just one run separated the teams as Alexandria survived extra innings against the Tigers for the 3-2 win. In the second game, Tallassee had to dig themselves out of an early hole and Alexandria’s pitcher Rylee Gattis worked hard to keep the Tigers off the basepaths.
After the Tigers fell behind 1-0, it took until the fifth inning for the program to break through and score two runs. It was assisted by an error that kept the program from going down in order.
During the two-out rally, a pair of errors ultimately gave the Tigers the lead.
It would be the only time they’d lead in the game.
In the final innings of regulation play, the Tigers sat down their foe in order each time but once extra innings came, they could only muster a single.
The inning of play was tough to witness in person. A fly-out and strike-out put the Tigers in a position to see their season continue. A first-pitch single changed the complexion and Addie Jennings made it count.
A sharp hit to center rolled around to the fence and the throw-in was not enough as Quendeja Bowie, who courtesy ran for Rylee Gattis, turned the corner and came home. It was a walk-off RBI triple.
The Tigers’ heads hung as they walked out of the arena and a coach as stoic as Pat Love said that his program had a great season.
“We played good all year long, didn’t start well but we were one of the top teams in the state,” Love said. “We did not play like it today. We did not have our best game today and sometimes that happens. We played hard and we were in both games.”
With the season being over, the departing seniors took the losses a bit harder. But Love says that he told them that he was proud of them.
“I was proud of them for battling, the way they played,” Love said. “Everything they did.”
To get over the hump and aim for the title in 2022, the program will have to take the foundation that was laid to get back to this point of the season again.
“They just gotta work harder,” Love said. “They played good. They had a good season, we had great senior leadership. The expectations have been set on where this program needs to be from here on out and every year this program needs to be right here. That’s our expectations. Make it to state every year. We made it for the first time ever and from here on out, it’s going to be every year – this is where we want to be.”
The senior class, in Love’s words, is leaving behind what it takes to be a Tallassee softball player.
“They’re leaving behind what it takes to be a Tallassee Tiger,” Love said. “It ain’t just showing up and playing no more. It’s working all year long. The expectations are set, we’re going to be one of the best teams in the state from here on out. Gotta be. These seniors have laid the foundation for that.”