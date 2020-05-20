It took just three offensive snaps for Wetumpka to score three touchdowns in the second half of its 2018 rivalry game at Prattville. Three different players got on the scoreboard to start the third quarter as the visitors’ offense was clearly starting to be too much for the Lions and Wetumpka was ready to put the final nail in the coffin.
Malik Davis, Tyquan Rawls and DeAngelo Jones quickly erased a three-point deficit with their touchdowns and Wetumpka still had more weapons at its disposal. The play call was “Indian Left, Jet Right” and Terrance Thomas wasted little time getting in on the action.
“The way I was looking at it, everyone was getting a touchdown,” Thomas said. “It was my turn. I was happy when the coach called that play.”
Thomas took the jet sweep and after getting blocks from Jones and E.J. Rogers, he took advantage of the green grass in front of him. Thomas scored on a 61-yard touchdown run for Wetumpka’s final score of the game and that was all it needed in a 42-23 victory.
“We were just trying to get our 4 yards on first down,” Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said. “It was a jet sweep into our boundary. I know he made some guys miss and then he just stuck his foot in the ground and turned it up.”
It took four offensive plays for Wetumpka to turn a 17-14 deficit into a 42-17 lead over the Lions. Getting a win over a rival is always memorable but Perry said that offensive explosion would have stood out against anybody.
“(Wetumpka assistant) coach (Greg) Baker and I have both been in this game for a long time,” Perry said. “We were talking about it the next Sunday and neither of us could remember being a part of something like that in any of the games we have seen.”
Thomas made things look simple on the play, distancing himself from the defense with ease. His 61-yard touchdown was one of seven plays to go for at least 50 yards during the season.
“There’s no substitute for speed,” Perry said. “You can’t coach it and it’s hard to defend if you don’t have it. Football has shifted from a game of size and power to explosiveness and speed. We recognized that in Terrance when he was a sophomore.”
As for Thomas’ finishing move at the goal line, Thomas said he just did what felt natural at the end of the race. He also starred on Wetumpka’s track team during his high school career and he finished a plenty of sprints in the same fashion.
“It was really a highlight of that game for me,” Thomas said. “With my running ability, I like having everyone chase me. I do that stretch out across the goal line because it reminds me of track a lot.”
As a photographer at the game, Brian Tannehill got tired of going up and down the sidelines following Wetumpka’s offense for just one play. After a Prattville punt, Tannehill stayed at the goal line hoping for another big play and Thomas delivered.
“You try to know the team enough and position yourself in front of the offense,” Tannehill said. “You want to get on the goal line. They already scored three in a row like that and I hedged my bets so I set myself up there.”
Photographers were not the only ones being worn out by Wetumpka’s quick scores. The defensive coaches were happy to get the ball back to their offense but they were starting to hope for a longer break.
“We really felt momentum especially when we can score and then the defense hold them,” Perry said. “Looking back on it, it can be kind of humorous because Prattville had some explosive guys too. Some of our defensive coaches were like can you slow it down a little bit so our guys could catch their breath.”