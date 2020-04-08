There may not have been a college basketball championship on Monday night but there was still plenty of drama in the sports world of Elmore County. After three weeks of Twitter polls, the fans narrowed down a field of 32 moments from the 2019-20 high school year to the final two to square off in the championship poll.
Tallassee’s Zak Haynes winning an individual state title was one of the four No. 1 seeds and that moment eased into the championship round after earning at least 70 percent of the votes in the first four rounds. However, the moment when Edgewood’s Madison White made SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays was not going down without a fight.
After a back and forth battle throughout the weekend, Haynes’ state title claimed victory by the smallest of margins, earning 50.8% of the 890 votes. Haynes got a final push when Southeast Wrestling’s account promoted the poll in the final hour.
.@zphaynes12’s individual state championship has been voted the best sports moment in Elmore County during the 2019-20 academic year! Unbelievable voting turnout for the final. This goes to show how many awesome moments we had this year. #TPIpreps pic.twitter.com/XbTsiqOJqb— Caleb Turrentine (@CalebTurrentine) April 7, 2020
White, who earned a No. 3 seed with her kick save in the AISA volleyball state title, received more votes in the championship than she did in her first four rounds combined. White took down two Tallassee moments in the prior rounds including winning an Elite Eight matchup with the Tigers winning the Wetumpka Softball Tournament.
Holtville was represented in the Final Four by the girls basketball team winning its first game since 2016, ending a 56-game losing streak. In the Elite 8, it defeated another top moment for the Bulldogs — when the football team got ranked for the first time since 1993 — but it was defeated by White’s kick save in the semifinals.
In the other Final Four matchup, Haynes’ state title defeated Edgewood’s state title in volleyball, which was also a No. 1 seed.
🚨 The Final 4 is set 🚨@zphaynes12 title: https://t.co/RA6mRCIsCm@WeAreEAW volleyball title: https://t.co/00pQCZUPaJ@HoltvilleHS girls basketball: https://t.co/7weSlSQypN@madisongrace_ makes ESPN’s Top 10: https://t.co/vanOhHMzEN pic.twitter.com/2PoKEyvq2F— Caleb Turrentine (@CalebTurrentine) April 1, 2020
The other two moments to earn a No. 1 seed were the other state titles in the county from this year. The individual wrestling championship for Wetumpka’s Mason Blackwell was defeated in the first round while the 100-yard freestyle swimming state title for Tallassee’s Macey Stewart lost in the Sweet 16.
In the coming weeks, we will be recapping the biggest moments from the academic year for each of the six schools in Elmore County. From the state titles to the dramatic finishes and everything in between, stay tuned to remember the positives from a great year in sports.