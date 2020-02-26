Every coach will say sometimes getting a victory is just about finding a way to win.
Tallassee’s baseball game came up on the short of things earlier this season with narrow losses to Elmore County and Montgomery Catholic, but now, the Tigers are at full strength and are starting to turn a corner.
Tallassee proved that in a set of rivalry games Saturday during which it showed it can win in a myriad of ways. Against Dadeville, the Tigers had to muster up every hit they could manage and battle back from a late deficit to earn an 11-9 victory. Against Reeltown, the Tigers had to keep their composure and not get complacent in an 11-1, five-inning win.
It was really during the first game of the tripleheader against Dadeville where Tallassee showed it’s ready to compete at a high level as the teams battled back and forth. The Tigers took a 4-0 lead midway through three innings only to see it falter as Dadeville scored six runs in the next two innings.
But Tallassee didn’t give up; it rebounded with a run in the fifth and two in the sixth to knot the scoreboard but Dadeville wasn’t done either. It scored twice in the bottom of the sixth, putting Tallassee behind heading into the final inning.
“We’ve talked a lot over the last week or so about competing better and grinding it out at the end of games in close games,” Tallassee coach Adam Clayton said. “First couple of games, we really didn’t do that at the beginning of the season and we took a couple losses.
“But I feel like we’re coming together. We have Zak (Haynes) back who was wrestling and a couple basketball guys, so we have a full team back now so we’re starting to work toward what we’re wanting to look like.”
Haynes especially was key in the comeback victory. With two on and two outs and trailing by one, Tallassee’s Haynes stepped to the plate and smacked a key double to drive in the tying-run. He then scored the go-ahead run on an error.
During Saturday’s matchups, the Tigers scored at least five runs with two outs and all but one in the comeback seventh inning against Dadeville came in that clutch situation.
“Those are huge,” Clayton said. “We have a lot of seniors who are seasoned and you gotta want to be in those types of situations. The more they’re in them, the more they get used to them and the more successful they are in them. If we can put ourselves in those situations and come out on top more than not, we’re usually going to win.”
Although the Tigers’ victory over Reeltown was quite a bit less anti-climactic, they got a chance to get everyone some playing time. Through the two games, Tallassee finished with 14 hits including four from Reece Graham, three by Will Blocker and two apiece by Bruin Hathcock and Bobby Baker.
“The biggest thing about those games (like ones against Reeltown) is getting the guys that aren’t starters at-bats throughout the year and working toward getting better,” Clayton said. “If somebody were to get hurt, we want them to be prepared. It’s a long season so we want to evaluate them and see where they’re at and what we need to work on.”
Tallassee’s pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts and just nine hits. There is still improvement needed on the defensive side of the ball as only five of the 10 runs Tallassee allowed were earned, and the pitching staff did issue 10 walks.
Jacob Abbott Ingram earned a save in the first game and a win in the second and Matt Justiss was credited with the victory in Game 1.