There may not be sports currently happening every day but that should not stop us from remembering some of the best moments from the past.
Since sports are a big part of the world and a big part of many people’s lives, we have decided to dedicate this section of the paper to events from the past which happened this week. Instead of dwelling on what events we have missed with the sports shutdown, we want to focus on the memorable moments that have made sports great.
Elmore County — March 30, 2019
After falling behind 6-0 to Dallas County in the second inning, Elmore County’s baseball team needed to mount a comeback for the ages. The Panthers were running out of time though as the deficit was still at two runs with two outs in the sixth inning.
However, after four straight batters reached base with two outs, Taylor Henderson delivered a two-run single to put the Panthers in front for the first time. Elmore County racked up five more runs in the inning to help come away with a 17-12 victory. Trey Brand led the way with five RBIs while Zach Jones got the victory on the mound.
State – March 31, 1994
It’s not every day you get to find an NBA legend in the state of Alabama so when the Chicago White Sox assigned Michael Jordan to their Class AA affiliate, the Birmingham Barons, it was a big deal. Jordan played 127 games with the Barons, selling out the stadium in Hoover night after night.
Of course, Jordan returned to the basketball world and won three more NBA titles but before he did, he finished just above the Mendoza line with a .202 batting average. He hit three home runs, recorded 51 RBIs and stole 30 bases.
National — March 26, 1979
In possibly the most anticipated college basketball game of all time, Michigan State took down previously unbeaten Indiana State, 75-64, to claim the school’s first men’s basketball championship. The game still has the highest Nielsen ratings of any game in the history of American basketball and that was mostly due to the two big stars of the game.
Michigan State’s Magic Johnson led all scorers with 24 points and earned the Most Outstanding Player award for the tournament. Meanwhile, fellow hall of famer Larry Bird led the Sycamores with 19 points and 13 rebounds in the defeat.
International — March 31, 2010
This was certainly not a good moment for anyone that thinks soccer players lack the same toughness many athletes have. During a Champions League match between Arsenal and Barcelona, Arsenal was facing a one-goal deficit at home with less than ten minutes to go.
Arsenal’s Cesc Fabregas was taken down inside the penalty area and moments later stepped up to the spot, delivering the tying goal to earn a draw for Arsenal. After the match, Fabregas discovered the foul from Carlos Puyol fractured his right fibula which meant he scored his equalizer with a broken leg.
Barcelona ended up winning the tie in the second leg but it was clearly impressed enough by Fabregas because the club bought him the next summer for more than $30 million.