There may not be sports currently happening every day but that should not stop us from remembering some of the best moments from the past.
Since sports are a big part of the world and a big part of many people’s lives, we have decided to dedicate this section of the paper to events from the past which happened this week. Instead of dwelling on what events we have missed with the sports shutdown, we want to focus on the memorable moments that have made sports great.
Elmore County – April 23, 2015
The 2015 Elmore County golf tournament saw two familiar foes battle it out one final time in their high school careers. Elmore County’s Ashton Maddaloni and Wetumpka’s Bailee Schone were both sitting at 22-over 166 after 36 holes at the Prattville Country Club meaning the final would come down to one more playoff hole between the duo.
It was the second time in three years the two needed a playoff to settle the county title but Maddaloni came out on top this time, finishing her round by making par on the final hole. It was her fifth and final county tournament championship.
“It means a lot to me and Bailee is a great competitor, so that makes it mean more to me because we’ve had a history of playing together,” Maddaloni said. “We’ve gotten really close and really competitive. Today was just really fun because we got to compete with each other and we knew how close it was and we were both really focused. We were really into it. I liked going into a playoff, it was a good way to end my senior year.”
State – April 26, 2012
Nick Saban was already sending plenty of talent from Tuscaloosa into the NFL but this was the first class which every player drafted was coached by Saban from the beginning of their college career at Alabama until the end. The Crimson Tide had never been quiet on the NFL stage but the 2012 Draft showed their players would be a staple in the first round for years to come.
Alabama tied a program record with four players drafted in the first round including getting two players, Trent Richardson and Mark Barron, in the top 10 for the second straight season. Dre Kirkpatrick and Dont’a Hightower rounded out the first round picks for Alabama with Courtney Upshaw going early in the second round with the 35th pick. Hightower and Upshaw went on to win Super Bowl rings with the teams they were drafted by.
By the end of the draft, Alabama had eight players drafted which was a school record at the time but has since been broken four times.
National – April 25, 1950
For the first time in NBA history, an African American was selected in the NBA Draft when the Boston Celtics took Chuck Cooper with the first pick of the second round. Cooper, along with Earl Lloyd who was drafted in the ninth round of the Washington Capitols, broke the league’s color barrier and helped set the stage for future stars in the league.
Lloyd became the first African American to play in the league because the Capitols opened the season before the Celtics but both players made history for their own teams. Both players have been named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame with Lloyd being voted in in 2003 and Cooper making the cut in 2019.
International – April 24, 2012
Chelsea and Barcelona have a history with controversial referee decisions happening in their UEFA Champions League matchups and the 2012 semifinal tie was no different. After Chelsea took a 1-0 lead in the first leg, Barcelona was ready to hit back in the second leg and it wasted very little time as Sergio Busquets leveled the scoreline.
Two minutes later, Chelsea’s captain John Terry was sent off for a red card after kneeing a Barcelona player in the back away from the play and it seemed like Barcelona was about to walk to the final. However, a wonder goal from Ramires and a last-minute breakaway from Fernando Torres kept Chelsea in control and sent it into the final where it would defeat Bayern Munich for its first Champions League title in club history.