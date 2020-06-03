There may not be sports currently happening every day but that should not stop us from remembering some of the best moments from the past.
Since sports are a big part of the world and a big part of many people’s lives, we have decided to dedicate this section of the paper to events from the past which happened this week. Instead of dwelling on what events we have missed with the sports shutdown, we want to focus on the memorable moments that have made sports great.
Elmore County – May 29, 2017
Michael Dismukes’ transfer went through at the Elmore County Board of Education’s end-of-year meeting and one week later, he was named the new baseball coach at Wetumpka.
In just one year at the helm, Dismukes led the Bulldogs to the AHSAA Class 4A in 2017 playoffs. Prior to that, he served as an assistant for five years at Stanhope Elmore.
“We saw a young up-and-coming coach who has a great combination of experience, knowledge, work ethic and familiarity with the area,” Wetumpka athletic director Tim Perry said. “He had a spectacular record and resume, and everyone spoke highly of him in terms of integrity and passion. (Dismukes was) not just a great coach but a great man.”
So far, Dismukes has been with the Indians for three years and has delivered 49 wins including consecutive winning seasons at the school for the first time since 2011. He also brought home the school’s first area title since 2008.
“Our goals are to build a special program that competes and puts an exciting product on the field that will bring pride to the community of Wetumpka,” Dismukes said at the time of his hiring. “We expect to compete every year and not too far down the road we’ll be winning area and state championships.”
State — June 1, 2011
The Rickwood Classic is known for having a wide variety of weather over the years from rainouts to scorching Alabama summer heat. The 16th annual game in the series was no different as it came on the back end of a week of rain in Birmingham while also setting a new record-high temperature for June 1 in the city.
That did not stop baseball from happening though as the Birmingham Barons put on their bulky throwback uniforms and hosted the Chattanooga Lookouts in front of a reported crowd of 6,871 people. The Barons grabbed the win, defeating the visitors 4-3 in 11 innings and getting their first win at the Classic since 2007.
Birmingham needed a comeback to send the fans home with a win as Ken Williams Jr. had an RBI triple to tie the game with two outs in the ninth inning. Justin Green completed the comeback with a walk-off home run to lead off the bottom of the 11th.
National — June 1, 2012
The New York Mets had plenty of history, both good and bad, during their first 50 years as a franchise. They got a little taste of both sides when Johan Santana made history during the final season of his career.
Santana helped the Mets defeat the defending World Series champion St. Louis Cardinals when he pitched the franchise’s first ever no-hitter. He struck out eight and used 134 pitches to complete his second complete game shutout in an eight-day span.
The celebration was wild for every player and fan in the stadium but it is becoming more difficult for fans to look back on it in a brighter light.
Santana lowered his season ERA to 2.38 as of June 1 but he never looked like himself again and many people credit that to the number of pitches he threw to get the job done.
Santana’s ERA raised to 4.85 by the middle of August and he was shut down after allowing six runs in five consecutive starts.
He never pitched another game at the MLB level but he still has his name in the history books as the only Mets pitcher to hurl a no-hitter.