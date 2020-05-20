There may not be sports currently happening every day but that should not stop us from remembering some of the best moments from the past.
Since sports are a big part of the world and a big part of many people’s lives, we have decided to dedicate this section of the paper to events from the past which happened this week. Instead of dwelling on what events we have missed with the sports shutdown, we want to focus on the memorable moments that have made sports great.
Elmore County – May 16, 2015
Wetumpka’s Destinee Brewer could feel something special was about to happen. With the Class 6A softball state title on the line, she was standing on third base when a wild pitch got by the Southside-Gadsden catcher, allowing Brewer to slide into home and give Wetumpka a 3-2 victory. The walk-off run handed Wetumpka its only state championship in program history.
“I had imagined that before it even happened, right when I got on third base,” Brewer, who was named the state tournament MVP, said. “I said if this ball gets by, I’ve got to score. I’ve got no choice but to. So I ran as fast as I could and I scored and we won.”
Brewer finished the game with three hits while being responsible for all three runs, knocking in one and scoring the other two. Lauren Lett got the win, pitching her second complete game against Southside-Gadsden during the state tournament.
State – May 19, 1996
After falling to Florida on May 18, Alabama reeled off two wins in the next 24 hours to set up a rematch with the Gators in the first-ever SEC Baseball Tournament Championship held at the Hoover Met. The Crimson Tide made the most of their second chance, racking up 19 hits in a 15-5 win to claim their second title in the midst of a three-peat.
Joe Caruso was named the Tournament MVP after setting a record for most hits in a single tournament with 14 in 26 at bats, a record that still holds today. Andy Bernard was called on for his first ever start in conference play and he delivered a complete-game victory.
National – May 17, 1998
Three days before his 35th birthday, David Wells took the mound against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium. Less than three hours later, Wells would go down in the record books as he delivered the franchise’s second perfect game in New York Yankees history and 15th ever in the MLB in a 4-0 victory.
It was his first complete game of the season as he needed 120 pitches to finish the job. Wells recorded 11 strikeouts while retiring the rest of Minnesota’s hitters with six groundouts and 10 fly outs.
Wells went on to be named an all-star and he finished third in Cy Young voting. He also recorded a win in Game 1 of the World Series, helping the Yankees win their second title in three years.
International – May 13, 2012
Manchester City was set to win its first league title since 1968 as it sat at the top of the table entering its final match against QPR, a club fighting for safety in the relegation zone. However, QPR put up a fight and held a one-goal lead heading into stoppage time.
Meanwhile, Manchester United was closing off an easy victory and was seemingly swooping in to steal City’s title at the last second. Then came the drama.
In just three minutes, Manchester City scored two goals including a stunner from Sergio Aguero to take the lead against QPR. The goal sent the Citizen fans into a flurry of celebrations. Manchester City claimed the title and went on to win three more in the next eight seasons.