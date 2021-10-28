Three football players from around the county were selected to play in the state’s various All-Star football games this year.
Wetumpka defesnive back Avery Thomas was selected to play in the 35th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic, while Holtville linebacker Mikey Forney and Tallassee running back Jalyn Daniels were each selected to the 63rd annual AHSAA North-South All-Star game.
Thomas, which was one of only 40 seniors statewide to be selected for the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game, will play in the event on Saturday, Dec. 11. The game is being held in Hattiesburg, Mississippi at the University of Southern Mississippi.
“It’s a great blessing to be picked and as soon as I saw that, I just thanked God,” Thomas said. “Without him, none of this would be possible. God, coaches and everybody who has helped me get here. I really just try to play fit where needed. I can play corner, safety, nickel, wherever I’m needed.”
Thomas is one of a number of three-year starters on the Wetumpka football team this year. Thomas stars as the Indians’ top defensive back and is usually matched up with the No. 1 receiver from each opposing team.
Thomas has seen plenty of success this season and helped lead Wetumpka to a playoff berth. Wetumpka is 5-5 this year and is the No. 4 seed out of Class 6A, Region 3.
Wetumpka’s strength has come on defense this year, where the Indians allow an average of only 19 points per game.
“It’s a tremendous honor for him because they select only the top players in the state,” Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said. “To have one of our players recognized as the top in the state is a huge compliment to Avery and to our program. It’s a win for everyone. We are very proud of Avery and excited for him to represent Wetumpka.”
Holtville’s Forney and Tallassee’s Daniels will participate in the North-South All-Star game. The game will be played at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium on Friday, December 17 at 7 p.m.
The game will feature two teams, the North and South, comprised of 37 players each.
Both Forney and Daniels are on the South roster, which also features Holtville head coach Jason Franklin as one of the team’s assistant coaches.
Forney is one of seven linebackers selected into the game. At 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Forney has been a force at linebacker in his career. In four years as a player and three as a starter, Forney has recorded 387 career tackles.
In nine games this year, Forney has 102 tackles with 5 tackles-for-loss.
“Mikey brings what I would call a worker’s mentality to practice every day,” Franklin said this past summer. “To the weight room, to whatever he does, he just brings that type of edge to everything. … He’s gonna have opportunities to play at the next level. Kid’s a hard workers, great grades. Somebody’s gonna get a steal.”
Daniels has become a household name due to his speed and his ability to run the ball on Friday nights. The senior speedster was clocked at a 4.37 40-yard dash this summer by head coach Mike Battles, then was clocked at 4.38 at a Samford camp.
Daniels has over six Division I offers already, and they continue to pile up. He rushed for 1,041 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior last season, and has continued that tear this year.
In the season-opener this year, Daniels rushed for a career-high 310 yards in a win over Reeltown. He has continued that over the course of the season and is averaging over 100 rushing yards per game.
“Jalyn is a Division I athlete and he’s a really good person and good kid, and he’s showed everybody what he can do,” Battles said of Daniels earlier this year. “I expect him to continue doing it. If he breaks one off, he’s gone.”