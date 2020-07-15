It can be difficult enough to find your way on to a college baseball team but for the Class of 2020, it became even tougher when its final season was cut short back in March. Several community colleges have even more limited scholarship spots available now with changes to players’ eligibility and roster sports are not easy to come by.
However, Tallassee’s Will Blocker and Reece Graham have not given up on their dreams of reaching the next level and they still have not slowed down on searching for the right opportunity. Both players were in Montgomery earlier this month to participate in the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association’s Unsigned Senior Showcase at Riverwalk, performing drills and competing against other players from around the state in front of several college coaches.
“It was just an honor to go out there and showcase what I had,” Blocker said. “I felt like I did pretty good and showed what’s in my repertoire. Obviously, there’s a little bit of pressure playing in front of scouts but once you get in the swing of things, it was just good to be back out there.”
The two players went through several drills including running the bases, defensive work and taking a few cuts at the plate. Blocker said once he got the invite to the event, he started getting back out on the field and in the cages to keep some of the rust off and he believes it paid off, especially when he got the chance to face some live pitching.
“I kind of surprised myself honestly,” Blocker said. “I hadn’t seen live pitching in a while. Pulled a walk and went 2 for 2 so I felt pretty good.”
In his senior season, Blocker led the Tigers with a .500 on-base percentage, drawing 12 walks in just 49 plate appearances, so it was no surprise to see him stay patient and disciplined at the plate.
Graham got his swings in regular batting practice but he did not get a chance to take any live at bats at the event. However, he still got his chance to stand out from the rest of the crowd.
Graham was one of the few players at the event who had experience as a catcher, starting behind the plate the last two seasons for Tallassee. He was called upon to handle the catching duties for most of the live at bats, getting to showcase a unique set of skills many other players did not have.
“It means a lot to me,” Graham said. “It was good to go out and still be able to play. It’s hard for everyone to come out and watch us right now but most of it was just a good experience. We just got to get back out there and do some baseball stuff for the first time in a while.”
Both players are hoping to get some extra exposure from the event. Blocker said he is planning on taking his academic scholarship to AUM and walking on with the baseball team but he has not made a definite decision and a baseball scholarship could still come his way.
“I did have a few coaches come up and talk to me while I was there,” Blocker said. “A few of them showed interest. It’s just a waiting game right now.”
Graham will be heading off to another showcase later this month at Lurleen B. Wallace Community College after the school’s baseball coach gave him the invite after the event in Montgomery. Graham said his plan is to join the military but he is still hoping he can get an offer to play baseball before making any final decisions.
“I did alright but I think I could have done better,” Graham said. “It was my first time going out there for a long time. It’s hard getting a scholarship with the way our season went. The coaches didn’t get to come out and see a full season. I think it’s better for a coach to go see a full game experience.”