Results on the field became a secondary focus of Tallassee’s annual Purple and Gold Tournament over the weekend. The Tigers opened their softball season with a game against Prattville Christian and despite dropping the game 4-3, the players clearly had their minds elsewhere.
Tallassee center fielder Chloe Baynes took a hard fall in the outfield after appearing to collide with a teammate while diving for a fly ball. Baynes was immediately removed from the game and taken from the stadium with an injury to her arm.
Tallassee coach Pat Love confirmed Baynes will be out for the rest of the season due to the injury. Baynes, who led the team in runs scored and with a .669 batting average last season, was expected to be a crucial point of Tallassee’s offense again but the Tigers are now forced to find solutions elsewhere.
“It was a bad deal,” Love said. “We are unsure what’s going to happen at this point but she would not want them to feel sorry for themselves and give up. She would want them to keep playing hard and that’s what I told them.”
The Tigers (3-1) were facing a 4-0 deficit but had battled back to cut PCA’s lead to just one run with the last scoring on a single by Baynes. However, after the injury, Tallassee struggled to find a spark on offense as only one hitter reached base in the final two innings against Panther pitcher Landyn McAnnally.
“I knew it was going to be tough especially in our first game against a pitcher like that,” Love said. “I knew she would give us some trouble. We really expected a low-scoring game.”
Love said he expected it to be a challenge and called McAnnally one of the best pitchers the Tigers will face all season. However, he was hoping for a better performance out of his players and he wanted to make sure they bounced back the next day.
“We didn’t do very good pitching,” Love said. “We weren’t hitting our spots and we didn’t hit very well. I just hope it was first game jitters.”
Despite the loss and the injury to Baynes, Tallassee came out ready to play on the second day of the tournament. The Tigers racked up three wins over Wetumpka, Benjamin Russell and LAMP, outscoring their opponents 27-3 in the process.
Lexi Love led the offense, recording six hits and and five RBIs in just nine at bats. She homered twice, including a two-run homer to break open the scoring in Tallassee’s win over BRHS.
Chloe Davidson, a transfer who joined the team from Reeltown, took over the leadoff role in Talassee’s lineup and finished the weekend with a team-high seven hits. She also stepped up on the base paths, stealing six bases and scoring six runs.
Elmore County (3-1) also competed in the tournament, grabbing a pair of victories Saturday. After losing their opener to Wetumpka on Friday, the Panthers responded with wins over Beauregard and LAMP.
Hadli Roberts finished with a .455 batting average including five extra-base hits and the team’s lone home run while leading the Panthers with five RBIs. Madelyn Becker added two hits all three games while Kelley Green reached base nine times and finished with six runs and six stolen bases.
Aubrey Allen pitched in all three games, striking out 11 while allowing just one earned run in seven innings.