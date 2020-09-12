Tallassee’s 2020 senior night can be summed up thusly: A Series of Unfortunate Events.
The visiting Sylacauga Aggies (3-1, 1-1 Class 5A Region 4) defense proved opportunistic in the second half, turning a trio of hometown Tiger turnovers into touchdowns en route to the 41-21 victory.
“We are playing hard at times and not playing hard at times,” Tallassee coach Mike Battles said after the game. “We are going to look at the film. This is disappointing.”
The Tigers (0-3, 0-1) fell behind early as Maleek Pope (13 carries for 120 yards and three scores) broke free on a 32-yard run and then followed it up with a 12-yard touchdown leaving a host of yellow helmets lying in his wake on the way to the end zone.
Then the thunder rolled, and the lightning flashed and the referees decided to shut it down. Following a near two-hour weather delay in which a storm front moved across the stadium, the Tigers were set to field the kick, down 6-0.
On the first play, Tallassee’s Jalyn Daniels took the direct snap and followed his blockers to the left and into the open field for 55 yards and the touchdown, leaving the game knotted at 6-6.
The Tigers kept the momentum and went on the offensive to start the second quarter. Zavion Carr (five carries for 93 yards) got the first carry of the period and rattled off 52 yards.
Daniels (27 carries for 206 yards and two scores) got the next and broke free on a 23-yard touchdown run, outrunning the Aggie safety for the touchdown.
Battles dug into his bag of offensive tricks on the point after and dialed up a quarterback throwback pass from quarterback Tyler Ellis to running back Marciano Smith back to Ellis for the conversion, giving Tallassee a 14-6 lead.
The Aggies answered on their next possession as Pope deeked and dodged his way through the Tallassee defense for the touchdown.
Brayson Edwards (10-of-12 for 154 yards) completed the conversion pass to knot the game at 14-14.
The Tallassee machine appeared to be churning and chewing up yardage behind the combination of backs - Daniels, Carr and Smith - moving the ball down the field until a second-down fumble changed the complexion of the game.
Carr was fighting for extra yardage, got spun and then hit from the back separating the ball from the carrier. Sylacauga’s Christon Twymon scooped up the loose ball and took it 88 yards to the house and then to the bench to find oxygen.
With the point after, the Aggies had just shifted the game in their direction and led 21-14 going into the intermission.
“I don’t know if the rain had anything to do with (the turnovers). But right now, I don’t know if we’ve got the right 11 out there. We are going to evaluate the film and hopefully get this thing back on the right track,” said Battles.
Tallassee, in the second half, came out and strung together a drive using a mixture of passes and runs and put the ball in the end zone courtesy of a 27-yard Daniels run. The score was negated by a holding call.
Two plays later Ellis’s pass over the middle was picked off by Caleb Burns and returned 80 yards for a touchdown. Three plays into the next Tallassee possession, linebacker Jalen Rowe snatched an Ellis pass from the sky.
That turnover set up a 30-yard touchdown run by Pope moving the score to 34-14.
Pope popped free a third and final time at the end of third period, passing the line of scrimmage as the horn sounded for a 63-yard touchdown run.
“This is not what anybody deserves right now,” said Battles. “But I was glad our kids kept playing hard. We are defeating ourselves a lot of time and that’s just bad things. We are going to work Sunday and hopefully get this thing turned around.”
In the fourth quarter, Tallassee strung together a drive that ended with a short touchdown run by Daniels.
The Tigers will travel to rival Elmore County next week.