Zack Haynes let his emotions come out in full force after earning a pin to take first place at the Class 1A-5A South Super Section in Montgomery on Saturday. It took him just 52 seconds to pin Montevallo’s Jemari Harris — his fourth first-period pin of the tournament — earning Haynes a gold medal at 126 pounds as he continues his chase for his first state title.
Haynes was the only Tallassee wrestler to win gold but he helped the Tigers to a third-place finish.
“I would be lying if I said I expected four first-period pins but I knew he would be ready,” Tallassee coach John Mask said. “He looked really good out there. He was excited about it and ready to wrestle so I think he approached it the right way. It’s all about being tough mentally.”
It took more than just one performance to grab third as the Tigers finished the tournament with seven wrestlers qualifying for state this weekend in Huntsville.
“As a coaching staff, we were very pleased with how our guys wrestled,” Mask said. “You want to peak at the end of the season and I think they had their best tournament. We’re really excited about state and the goal is to get as high as we can as a team and to get some state champions.”
Mask said he feels good about the way Haynes is wrestling entering state but he is not the only one who could make a run at gold.
Mason Bell grabbed three more wins at sectionals to improve to 58-4 on the season before running into reigning state champion Zachary Williamson of Cleburne County in the first-place bout at 152 pounds. Williamson stayed undefeated with an 11-1 major decision win over Bell but Mask is hoping the Tigers can learn from the loss so Bell can have a better shot at winning a possible rematch.
“We’re definitely going to work toward that but (Williamson) is a mighty fine wrestler and we knew that going in,” Mask said. “First thing you have to do is make it back to the final but should we do that, you just have to hope you can put together a better game plan. Mason is going to work really hard to get there.”
Christian McCary also secured a top-three spot with a pin of Beauregard’s Hunter Gasaway in the final period of the third-place match at 132. McCary lost by a 16-10 decision in the quarterfinal but bounced back with four straight victories in the consolation bracket to finish with a medal.
“You can’t lose one and let it make you lose another,” Mask said. “Christian is going to always work hard and he’s not going to quit. He doesn’t get too down so we knew he’d come back.”
Brendan Emfinger added three wins before falling to a last-second takedown in the third-place match at 113.
The Tigers saw three wrestlers qualify for the state tournament in their first trip to sectionals. Land Bell (106 pounds), John Burnham (138) and Jake Debardelaben (160) all finished in the top six of their weight classes to advance.
“A lot of these guys were in their first ever sectional and they performed really well,” Mask said. “We talk about having to be mentally prepared and I think it paid off. You can’t let the lights and stage be too much. You just want to go out and wrestle. Compete for six minutes and you’re going to have a pretty good chance at winning.”
Elmore County finished 12th out of 32 competing teams and qualified five wrestlers for the state tournament.
Ramon Lozada grabbed three wins in his first sectional appearance before being forced into a medical forfeit in the third-place match at 106. Stone Svencer also finished in fourth which included a 12-10 decision victory in the consolation semifinals before falling by a single point in the third-place bout at 126.
Solon Lee won three matches at 170 in the consolation bracket to finish fifth while securing 20 team points for the Panthers. JW Clement shook off two losses as he still qualified for state by finishing seventh at 182.
Matt Brown fell to Ranburne’s Carson Hall in the semifinal at 220, losing for just the fifth time this season. Brown could not rebound after clearly being shaken up in the consolation semifinals before losing to a 5-2 decision and then dropping the fifth-place match by medical forfeit. Brown is still qualified for state.