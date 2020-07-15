After just two weeks of football workouts, Tallassee’s summer was starting to look like normal again as the team prepared to break for the Fourth of July holiday. However, instead of returning the next week like the Tigers usually would, the coaching staff had to shut down practices for another week due to having a positive COVID-19 test within the team.
Tallassee was already short on time to prepare for the season and that time was cut short by even more. But coach Mike Battles is not stressing about the missed time and said he knows his players are up for the challenge.
“We’re a little behind as far as the conditioning aspects,” Battles said. “There were several schools that had to postpone practices. Everyone is going to have to deal with it and I told our kids that the ones who deal with it the best are going to have the most success in the fall.”
The Tigers returned to the field for the first time again Monday and it was just the start of what is expected to be a hard six weeks of practice prior to the Tigers’ opener against Reeltown on Aug. 20.
“I could tell we’re not where we should be,” Battles said. “We have some time to catch up but we’re running out of time. We’re going to have to put in some extra work and the kids understand that.”
Monday marked the first summer workout in helmets for the Tigers as the team worked on every aspect of the game with a focus on the offensive schemes and pass scale. Battles said the goal is to get game plans introduced during the summer but the main priority will still be on conditioning.
“I’ve always felt to take about eight weeks to get them in shape and one or two weeks to get them out,” Battles said. “We took a longer break than usual. We’re going to have to condition, do different types of running, do some two-a-days. We have always been a team that has been in really good physical condition. The most important thing won’t be X’s and O’s but if we can play in the fourth quarter in those first two weeks, we’re going to have a chance to win some games.”
It has not just been the physical side effects of taking two weeks off the Tigers have had to deal with. Battles said it is difficult for the players and coaches to not have another shutdown in the back of their minds but everyone has to stay focused on preparing for the season.
“We only expected to be gone for seven days and we were gone 15 days,” Battles said. “We want them to be mentally focused but that’s been tough to do. We preach to them, even when we’re not here, we have to use common sense and take care of ourselves.”
Battles said he believes the coaching staff has done a great job of rising to the challenges this summer has thrown at the Tigers. Tallassee has seen its plans change on a weekly basis during the offseason and with the regular season rapid approaching, it would be easy to get worried but the team is trying to be ready for any curveball that may come its way.
“This whole summer has been plan and adjust, plan and adjust, plan and adjust,” Battles said. “That’s all we can do right now. I think it has made us a better staff to have to think out of the box to still get the job done. You can still get the same amount done. We’ve had to adjust before and it’s gone fine and we’re going to do that again.”