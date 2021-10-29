TALLASSEE — Head coach Mike Battles kept his Tallassee football team fighting until the clock stopped on Friday night, and it paid off as Tallassee walked away with a win at J.E. ‘Hot’ O’Brien Stadium.
Tallassee beat Carroll, 41-35, in its homecoming game on Friday night. Battles kept his team in the game mentally until the final whistle, and his Tigers toughed out one final scoring drive late in the fourth quarter.
With 5:48 left on the clock, up 33-28, Tallassee drove down the field and punched in a 4-yard touchdown run from Zavian Carr with two minutes left. A two-point conversion delivered the knockout and put Tallassee up, 41-28.
“That is just one of those you dig in,” Battles said. “They are within scoring distance of us and we felt that if we got another touchdown it would end it. …
We had to make some plays and of course they never gave up. It was one of those drives where we had several third downs and the kids dug in and just kept playing hard. That last play, they throw a fade and all we have to do is back up but you know they played with a lot of heart and our kids played with a lot of heart.”
Senior running back Jalyn Daniels did what Daniels does every Friday night, and that’s put the Tallassee football team on his back offensively.
Daniels finished the night with 15 carries for 137 yards and four touchdowns. He scored on touchdown runs of 19-, 24- 3-, and 22-yards. He also got into the passing game by catching a pass from quarterback Tyler Ellis for 17 yards.
Ellis finished the game 10 of 20 passing for 146 yards and added 57 rushing yards. He scored on a 9-yard touchdown run to help the scoring.
Battles said Carroll never laid down.
“They kept playing,” Battles said. “That is a good football team and they are young. We will see them again.”
The homecoming festivities were fun for Tallassee this week, but Battles said he thought the week took some of his team’s energy. He was also worried about how his team would respond after the big win over Central Clay County last Friday night.
The big win and homecoming hangover was showcased in the first half, as Carroll rushed for 112 yards in the first two quarters. Battles and Tallassee took advantage of the halftime break and made some adjustments, and finished the regular season on its six-game win streak.
“In the first half they were knocking us off the ball,” Battles said. “We made a few adjustments in there. In the second half we changed some things up front and was able to get some stops. They were tough to stop.”
Tallassee will carry its win streak into the playoffs next week. The Tigers, which finished in a three-way tie at 5-1 in Class 5A, Region 4, were given the No. 3 seed in the playoffs. They will hit the road and travel to Greenville next Friday night. Battles and his team will be prepared, but they will take a moment to celebrate this win.
“That is one we had to fight through,” Battles said. “I’m proud of them.”