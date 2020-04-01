First, it was the workout period that was going to be cut short for Tallassee’s football team. Now, the Tigers will have to go without spring football and the team’s summer plans appear to be at risk as well.
Tallassee is still hoping to make a return to the postseason this fall but with so much uncertainty surrounding the high school sports world right now, it will be tough for the Tigers — as well as football teams across the state — to make up for that time lost.
“It hurts to not be in the weight room but the biggest thing is to overcome is not being together,” Tallassee coach Mike Battles said. “The time together and that comradery is how you become a team. Not being able to be around the kids and build those relationships is what we’re missing out on. That’s a bigger concern than anything else.”
Battles said the uncertainty about when the players can gather as a team again makes things even more difficult. He said it is tough to make a plan for the future if you don’t know when you can start.
“You want to say we’re going to be fine but in reality, nobody knows,” Battles said. “It’s scary. This is something we have never seen before. My son (Thomas Battles) is going to be a senior next year and I am definitely concerned about him. I want to get to some sort of normalcy in a hurry so you just have to hope and pray but there are a lot of unknowns.”
Thomas wants to fill a leadership position during this time to make sure everyone stays on top of their workouts while the team is separated.
“We have many ways to keep in touch with each other,” Thomas said. “We talk about every other day to make sure everyone is working. And as seniors, we want to set an example and show them it’s good to get the work in while we’re not together. It’s going to help when we get back.”
Accountability is key while everyone is apart but the coaching staff and the players know they can’t force everyone stay on top of their workout schedules right now. However, the Tigers are confident most will continue to work on their own.
“They have to do what they can around the house,” coach Battles said. “We’re not having any organized stuff but I know they are working on it. We send some things here and there. I just communicate that the biggest thing is to stay in shape.”
Battles said some of the players have weights in their own house but others have gotten creative with how they get their workouts in. He also said he encourages the players to run every day because that’s something that does not break any guidelines and it can get the players ready if they get to resume this summer.
Freshman Tyler Ellis has been fortunate enough to work out with a couple of his teammates in his garage but he said he still gets some extra work in with things he has around the house.
“I’m about to go do some tire flips right now,” Ellis said Monday. “And I have this picnic bench. I have put pads on and I have used that for box ups. That helps.”
Ellis is coming off of his first year as the starting quarterback and he is hoping to develop his leadership ability even more during this offseason. It may be more challenging now but he knows there are still ways to get the job done.
“It’s very important,” Ellis said. “You want everyone to be on the same page for whenever it comes time to actually practice. You have to keep working. You don’t know when this will end. You have to work like football season is coming.”
Ellis said he stays in contact with all of his teammates even if it’s just a text here and there. Battles said it was a different feeling to encourage his players to get on their phones but he admitted it has been helping.
“I’m surprised I’m saying this but social media and phones and all that, it’s a good thing we’ve got them,” Battles said. “They can stay in touch a lot better because if this happened in the ’80s, we would all be going a little stir crazy right now.”