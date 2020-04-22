Most Valuable Player: Jordan Walters, Tallassee senior
Tallassee already knew it had a special team ready for this season but it did not hurt to see Walters elevate her game in the circle and at the plate. Walters finished with a .425 batting average and a 1.200 OPS while hitting two home runs and leading the Tigers with 21 RBIs. She continued her role as the team’s ace and finished with a 1.42 ERA in 39 1/3 innings.
“She’s valuable in every way imaginable,” Tallassee coach Pat Love said. “Her leadership and the competitive nature that she brings. She’s willing to compete every game and every practice. The way she pitched, the way she competed with the bat and just the way she handled herself in practice. It was exciting to watch.”
Honorable Mention: Mya Holt, 8th, Wetumpka; Bella Farmer, Sr., Holtville; Haylee Brown, Jr., Edgewood
Cy Young: Neci King, Stanhope Elmore senior
King made plenty of noise at the plate and on the base paths too but it was her stellar performances in the circle that helped her stand out. She allowed just five earned runs in 35 innings pitched. King struck out 32 batters which was the same number of opposing hitters to reach base against her. King was in the circle in five of the team’s six wins including rivalry victories over Wetumpka and Prattville.
“The best thing about Neci is she is a leader on and off the field,” Barber said. “She is always talking to the team and getting things started. She’s phenomenal at the plate, on the mound and on the bases. She’s just a leader.”
Honorable Mention: Aubrey Allen, So., ECHS; Sinclair Cole, Sr., Tallassee; Brooke Cooper, Sr., Holtville
Coach of the Year: Pat Love, Tallassee
The Tigers had high hopes entering the season but a disastrous start could have derailed their season. After a season-ending injury to Chloe Baynes, Tallassee lost to Prattville Christian to fall below .500 for the first time in three years. Love quickly got the Tigers refocused, winning three games the next day and reeling off 15 straight wins to end the season. Tallassee reached No. 1 in Class 5A in the final ASWA rankings.
“I told them we were No. 1 at the end of the season and no one can take that from you,” Love said. “That’s from the work in the offseason and how you practiced every day. Everything we accomplished was from that. The way we look at our season was as a success.”
Silver Slugger: Mya Holt, Wetumpka eighth grader
Holt jumped on to the scene with a pair of home runs in the season opener against Elmore County and she never looked back. She led the county with five home runs and finished with a .391 average. Holt recorded a team-high 21 RBIs and a .847 slugging percentage.
“It really didn’t (surprise) and I know that sounds a little crazy,” Otwell said of Holt’s fast start. “She just had a great summer and she has been working hard through the fall. She is an all-around great kid.”
Honorable Mention: Lexi Love, Jr., Tallassee; Madelyn Becker, So., ECHS; Grayson Laney, Sr., Edgewood
Gold Glove: Haylee Brown, Edgewood junior
Things happen really fast in a softball infield so an error here or there can be excusable but Brown made things look easy from the shortstop position. In 39 total chances, Brown did not make a single error and she helped turn three double plays for the Wildcats.
“She’s automatic,” Edgewood coach Darryl Free said. “Between her and Grayson Laney at third, that’s about as confident as you can be. I thought we had the best left side in the state. You knew Haylee was going to make the play.”
Honorable Mention: Ella Thrash, Fr., Tallassee; Bella Farmer, Sr., Holtville; Kelbi Johnson, So., Stanhope Elmore
Road Runner: Kelley Green, Elmore County junior
Green’s speed constantly put pressure on opposing defenses and pitchers. She recorded just 17 hits but she led the Panthers with 25 runs scored after reaching base several times due to fielding errors or walks. Green finished the year with 15 stolen bases in 16 attempts.
“Offensively and defensively. She is a very cerebral player. She’s instinctive but she’s always thinking and is very aware of the situation. She knows what she does best. She was the place setter. It’s the confidence you get as an offense and the pressure she puts on the defense. They always have to be conscience of her. The girls could always count on her being on base and they just have to put the ball in play to drive in some.
Honorable Mention: Ashlynn Campbell, Fr., Wetumpka; Chloe Baynes, So., Tallassee; Faith Wheat, Jr., Edgewood
Biggest Surprise: Aubrey Allen, Elmore County sophomore
Allen said she was nervous for her first game at the AHSAA level but the New Life transfer settled in quickly and became the strikeout queen of the county. Allen recorded 83 strikeouts in just 52 innings while walking only 12 batters. She finished with an 8-1 record in the circle with a 1.61 ERA. Allen’s biggest game came against Wetumpka where she pitched nine innings and struck out 15 on the way to an Elmore County win.
“Day one, she got there and we saw what she could do. She puts a lot of spin on the ball. It was a little bit of surprise because it is unkown as far as game situation but it didn’t take long in practice for us to see she was going to be a great addition to the staff.”
Honorable Mention: Mya Holt, 8th, Wetumpka; Harleigh Anderson, Jr., Edgewood; Madelyn Becker, So., ECHS
Best Game: Tallassee 3, Hayden 2
The Tigers already had a case for the top spot in Class 5A but defeating the defending state champions in the final of the Wetumpka Tournament certainly secured that No. 1 ranking. After Hayden erased Tallassee’s two-run lead, Belle Haynes delivered an RBI double to score Sally Shipman, putting the Tigers back in front. Jordan Walters got three more outs to finish off the victory in the circle.
“We played really good all weekend and we executed,” Tallassee coach Pat Love said after the win. “We played good team ball. We used everyone in the dugout and everyone contributed. It was fun.”
Honorable Mention: Stanhope Elmore 9, Opelika 4; Elmore County 4, Wetumpka 3; Wetumpka 6, Central Phenix 5