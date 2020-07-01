The 21st annual Alabama Baseball Coaches Association all-star showcase was given the green light to move forward as planned this year. The event will once again be held at Troy where hundreds of players from around the state will participate in drills and games in front of college coaches and recruiters in hopes of furthering their careers.
It is always an honor to have one player from a program make the list of invitees but Tallassee and Elmore County have each been given the rare opportunity to send multiple players to the showcase this summer.
“Any time you can get your players recognized is a big deal,” Tallassee coach Adam Clayton said. “A lot of junior college coaches attend this thing. This is a big deal down at Troy and the coaches association do a really good job with it. That’s a big plus for us and for each of those guys.”
The Tigers had three players invited, two of them to the older event for players in the graduating classes of 2021 and 2022. Jacob Dantro and Jacob Abbott Ingram will participate with other rising juniors and seniors while Hunter Timmerman will play in the event for younger players.
Elmore County racked up the invites too as the Panthers had six players chosen and are expecting five of them to attend the camp. Rising juniors Cole Downey, Nassin Bryan and Sean Darnell will join the older group while Jabari Murphy and Brandon White will participate with the younger players. Payton Stephenson was selected for the event but will not be in attendance according to ECHS coach Michael Byrd.
“It’s really good to have one kid good enough to make it and it’s great for exposure for the program to have that many,” Byrd said. “It makes you feel good about the future. Getting that many kids in front of coaches will bring more exposure for everyone else on the team for the next few years.”
Byrd said it will good for those players to have teammates with them to feel more comfortable on the field and take the pressure off when the spotlight is on them.
“I just tell them, ‘Don’t try to do too much, just relax and play your baseball,’” Byrd said. “It helps when you have friends there and it takes some of the nerves off. They know people are watching them but that will help them relax more.”
Players are hoping that extra exposure will pay off down the line in the form of college scholarships but it could also help prepare the players to perform in situations with higher stakes through their high school careers.
“The more exposure they get earlier, it’s easier to deal with later on,” Byrd said. “They can get used to people watching them play. It just becomes part of it.”
The showcase for the younger players is Sunday through Tuesday, while the event for the older players is Tuesday through Friday.