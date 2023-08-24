There aren’t many high school football rivalries as iconic as the Battle of the Tallapoosa, and a new chapter will be written Thursday night.
Tallassee hits the road to face rival Reeltown at 8 p.m. Thursday to open the 2023 season. When the Tigers and Rebels meet for the 20th time in the rivalry, a playoff atmosphere is expected.
At least, that’s what the series has been like under current head coaches Mike Battles (Tallassee) and Matt Johnson (Reeltown).
Both coaches were instrumental in getting the rivalry back started in 2020 after a 17-year hiatus, and the annual first game of the season is now Battles’ favorite game of the year.
“I did not realize that what I was stepping into was a small town Alabama against Auburn,” Battles said. “I found that out the hard way. There is one date on my calendar where I can tell you how many days away it is. It is that one. I have been on the winning end and the losing end, and the losing end is not really fun.”
Not only does the Battle of the Tallapoosa serve as the season opener for both teams, but it gives each team a taste of a playoff atmosphere against a quality opponent.
With the game kicking off Thursday night instead of the usual Friday, fans flock to the stands to see the game. Last year’s matchup featured a full house at Tallassee, and even featured a social media celebrity at the game in AJ Greene, who made videos of the game and reached more than 1.4 million views on one of former Tallassee linebacker Luke Burdette.
The game doesn’t just feel like a playoff game because of the atmosphere, but also because of the talent level in the game.
Reeltown and Tallassee each had two of the best football seasons in the tri-county area last year. Tallassee finished 7-5 and was the only Elmore County team to reach the second round of the playoffs.
Reeltown’s only loss of the regular season came in this rivalry last year. The Rebels, which ended the season 10-2 and reached the third round of the Class 2A playoffs, were handled 37-13 in this rivalry last year before going on to win 10-straight games following the loss.
“It is a huge game right off the bat,” Johnson said. “It is a huge rivalry, big atmosphere. It is one of those things where you don't get that type of atmosphere until you get deep in the playoffs. Tallassee is a 5A school, so that is a challenge in itself. It is a balance because a couple of years ago we beat them at their place. The last couple years they have got us. Last year, it was a tough game.”
Tallassee will look like a much different team when kickoff comes.
The Tigers lost almost all of its skill players, including four-year starting quarterback Tyler Ellis and the entire Tallassee secondary.
When running backs Christian McCary, Joseph Hooks and Jaiden McKenzie line up to receive handoffs, Reeltown will be trying to tackle three players they aren’t very familiar with. On the flip side, Tallassee’s offensive line is headlined by three returning starters and even more playing experience.
Reeltown, however, returns more skill players than linemen. Quarterback Jake Hornsby is back and ready to lead the Rebels back for another playoff run, and Arthur Woods, Tae Martin and Baylor Clayton join him.
Regardless of new faces or veteran playmakers, whoever steps on the field knows to be ready for a dog fight. The Battle of the Tallapoosa is almost deadlocked with Tallassee holding only a 10-9 edge in the overall head-to-head matchups.
Neither team played a jamboree due to playing in the spring and started fall camp a week later than other teams in the state. Now, both teams are just itching to hit someone other than their teammates.
Come Thursday night, they’ll get their chance to do so.
“It is about time to go play somebody else,” Battles said.