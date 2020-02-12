Tallassee’s girls team finished 13th at this weekend’s AHSAA Class 4A-5A Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham. The Tigers got 14 team points as Chloe Baynes grabbed medals in two events while Lexi Love set a new school record.
After finishing third in the preliminaries of the 60-meter hurdles, Baynes improved her time and grabbed the silver medal, finishing in 10.05 seconds. Baynes claimed third place in the triple jump event by posting a personal best distance of 33-02.50.
Love set a Tallassee record in shot put with a throw of 27-03.50 to take 10th place. Avary Lumpkin also competed in the event, posting a distance of 25-09.00 to finish 13th.
On the boys side, Ethan Stevenson had the best finish for the Tigers, taking 19th in the 400, posting a time of 54.74.
Reece Baker grabbed the only team points of the weekend for Elmore County as he finished sixth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.77.