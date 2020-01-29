HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
STATE RANKINGS
This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings, the last of the season. Teams are submitted for consideration by their area’s sports writers.
GIRLS
Class 7A
1. Hoover (26-1)
2. Foley (27-2)
3. Theodore (24-3)
4. Spain Park (25-4)
5. McGill-Toolen (22-5)
6. Austin (22-5)
7. Gadsden City (22-5)
8. Hewitt-Trussville (17-8)
9. Vestavia Hills (20-9)
10. Central-Phenix City (17-6)
Others nominated: Auburn (18-8), Davidson (16-10), Florence (18-8), Sparkman (15-14).
Class 6A
1. Hazel Green (26-2)
2. Athens (22-3)
3. Carver-Birmingham (24-5)
4. Lee-Huntsville (22-7)
5. Eufaula (23-5)
6. McAdory (21-5)
7. Opelika (22-6)
8. Dothan (19-3)
9. Homewood (23-2)
10. Carver-Montgomery (19-5)
Others nominated: Albertville (23-2), Chelsea (22-5), Cullman (20-8), Hartselle (17-11), Park Crossing (20-7), Pelham (19-5).
Class 5A
1. Ramsay (21-4)
2. Charles Henderson (22-0)
3. Central-Tuscaloosa (22-3)
4. Madison Aca. (24-4)
5. Pleasant Grove (21-4)
6. East Limestone (22-3)
7. LeFlore (22-6)
8. Center Point (16-4)
9. Shelby Co. (18-4)
10. West Point (23-5)
Others nominated: Brewer (17-10), Jackson (20-5), Marbury (21-8), Mortimer Jordan (20-9).
Class 4A
1. Rogers (22-4)
2. Greensboro (23-1)
3. Anniston (20-3)
4. North Jackson (18-7)
5. Priceville (17-9)
6. Hokes Bluff (21-7)
7. Sipsey Valley (23-5)
8. Childersburg (23-4)
9. Trinity (18-6)
10. Deshler (18-8)
Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (16-11), Handley (18-7), Headland (18-4).
Class 3A
1. T.R. Miller (16-1)
2. Pisgah (23-3)
3. Prattville Chr. (26-2)
4. Susan Moore (22-3)
5. Pike Road (22-4)
6. Midfield (20-8)
7. Lauderdale Co. (22-5)
8. Montgomery Aca. (19-6)
9. Glencoe (19-8)
10. Phil Campbell (18-5)
Others nominated: Plainview (17-9), Straughn (16-5).
Class 2A
1. Collinsville (22-2)
2. Cold Springs (23-4)
3. G.W. Long (20-5)
4. Geneva Co. (19-5)
5. Fyffe (22-5)
6. Sacred Heart (19-7)
7. Sand Rock (18-8)
8. Central-Hayneville (19-3)
9. Hatton (22-5)
10. Ider (20-6)
Others nominated: Addison (17-2), Cedar Bluff (13-14), Reeltown (12-4), Samson (17-6).
Class 1A
1. Spring Garden (27-2)
2. Skyline (22-3)
3. St. Luke's (19-4)
4. Mars Hill Bible (21-7)
5. Loachapoka (21-7)
6. Belgreen (18-8)
7. Decatur Heritage (14-11)
8. Georgiana (14-6)
9. Phillips-Bear Creek (12-11)
10. Pleasant Home (14-5)
Others nominated: Coosa Chr. (16-9), Elba (17-7), Falkville (16-8), Kinston (11-5), McIntosh (18-5), Talladega Co. Central (19-7), Vina (18-7), Westminster-Oak Mountain 16-5).
AISA
1. Southern Aca. (22-1)
2. Lee-Scott (19-2)
3. Glenwood (14-7)
4. Clarke Prep (19-6)
5. Monroe Aca. (13-1)
6. Pickens Aca. (14-5)
7. Pike Liberal Arts (19-7)
8. Springwood (14-6)
9. Patrician (9-7)
10. Northside Methodist (13-10)
Others nominated: Abbeville Chr. (14-7), Chambers Aca. (12-5), Fort Dale Aca. (11-6).
BOYS
Class 7A
1. Mountain Brook (26-2)
2. Lee-Montgomery (24-1)
3. Fairhope (18-4)
4. Hoover (21-8)
5. McGill-Toolen (20-7)
6. Oak Mountain (18-8)
7. Bob Jones (22-7)
8. Sparkman (19-10)
9. Thompson (20-9)
10. Austin (19-9)
Others nominated: Baker (17-7), Huntsville (3-24*), Mary Montgomery (16-6).
*--Record includes forfeits.
Class 6A
1. Pinson Valley (23-3)
2. Jemison-Huntsville (22-2)
3. Huffman (25-3)
4. Hartselle (22-5)
5. Northridge (24-4)
6. Lee-Huntsville (14-8)
7. Helena (21-7)
8. Oxford (18-8)
9. Baldwin Co. (17-5)
10. Albertville (21-4)
Others nominated: B.C. Rain (17-6), Buckhorn (20-9), Carver-Montgomery (15-8), Eufaula (22-5), Hazel Green (15-10), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (15-7), Muscle Shoals (17-7).
Class 5A
1. Fairfield (22-4)
2. Ramsay (20-7)
3. Woodlawn (19-8)
4. Wenonah (17-9)
5. East Limestone (19-6)
6. Lawrence Co. (22-4)
7. Pleasant Grove (13-5)
8. Tallassee (23-4)
9. St. Paul's (16-7)
10. Greenville (18-7)
Others nominated: Alexandria (16-5), Brewbaker Tech (17-9), Carroll-Ozark (3-26*), Central-Tuscaloosa (15-9), Guntersville (17-7), LeFlore (16-9), Marbury (21-8), Sylacauga (19-9).
*--Record includes forfeits.
Class 4A
1. Talladega (20-4)
2. Williamson (20-4)
3. Sumter Central (19-4)
4. Catholic-Montgomery (23-4)
5. UMS-Wright (22-5)
6. Good Hope (23-3)
7. Montevallo (21-6)
8. Anniston (16-8)
9. Jacksonville (17-4)
10. Sipsey Valley (23-5)
Others nominated: Brooks (21-5), BTW-Tuskegee (17-7), Clarke Co. (15-6), Danville (16-7), Hillcrest-Evergreen (12-5), Oneonta (20-5), White Plains (18-11).
Class 3A
1. Piedmont (21-3)
2. Plainview (24-4)
3. Thomasville (15-1)
4. Mobile Chr. (19-7)
5. Lauderdale Co. (18-7)
6. Winfield (24-4)
7. Oakman (19-5)
8. Pike Co. (17-5)
9. Pike Road (18-5)
10. New Hope (17-7)
Others nominated: Dadeville (14-7), Saks (14-7), St. Michael (14-8).
Class 2A
1. LaFayette (24-0)
2. Fyffe (27-2)
3. Vincent (20-2)
4. North Sand Mountain (17-6)
5. Southeastern-Blount (18-3)
6. Tanner (16-5)
7. Calhoun (14-12)
8. J.U. Blacksher (21-3)
9. Geneva Co. (20-5)
10. Westbrook Chr. (17-11)
Others nominated: Barbour Co. (20-9), Red Bay (16-5), Sacred Heart (12-14), Sand Rock (16-9), Sheffield (17-7).
Class 1A
1. Decatur Heritage (18-7)
2. Cornerstone-Birmingham (18-7)
3. Keith (20-6)
4. Skyline (25-3)
5. Covenant Chr. (21-2)
6. Lanett (15-9)
7. Belgreen (23-5)
8. Francis Marion (19-6)
9. Jacksonville Chr. (18-5)
10. Florala (19-5)
Others nominated: Brantley (16-4), Georgiana (19-6), Lindsay Lane (19-10), Millry (15-4), Spring Garden (19-5), Whitesburg Chr. (14-9).
AISA
1. Evangel Chr. (24-1)
2. Autauga Aca. (12-3)
3. Southern Aca. (20-3)
4. Tuscaloosa Aca. (17-4)
5. Lee-Scott (17-4)
6. Glenwood (19-8)
7. Chambers Aca. (15-3)
8. Lakeside (13-6)
9. Edgewood (13-8)
10. Heritage Chr. (19-5)
Others nominated: Bessemer Aca. (10-8), Macon-East (17-12), Monroe Aca. (11-4), Morgan Aca. (13-7), Pike Liberal Arts (13-8).