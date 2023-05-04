The Tallassee softball team earned some new hardware on Thursday night.
Tallassee beat rival Elmore County, 8-4, in the AHSAA Class 5A, Area 5 championship. The Tigers went 3-0 on the week, beating Valley, Beauregard and Elmore County, to claim the title and earn the No. 1-seed out of Area 5 for next week’s regional tournament held in Montgomery.
The Tigers are now 25-17 and have won their last four straight and five of their last six entering regionals.
“We played pretty well this week,” Tallassee coach Pat Love said. “We pitched pretty well and one of the best things we did was keep our errors down. We kept errors down and we got timely hits. We hit in every single game and got a bunch of two-out hits in every game. Our girls came through in this tournament.”
Tallassee was swinging a hot stick from the start of Game 1. In the tournament opener against Valley, the Tigers scored 15 runs on 12 hits and had four extra base hits including a home run from Brooke Royster.
In Game 2, Tallassee beat Beauregard 9-3 and scattered 11 hits across the diamond. The Tigers then came out and had their best hitting day against their rivals.
In the 8-4 championship win, Tallassee had 13 total hits. Royster added another home run and added a double, and five Tigers recorded multiple hits on the day.
While Royster recorded her three extra base hits in three games, leadoff hitter Cheyann Easterling was nearly perfect on the week. Easterling, only an eighth grader, finished the week going 8-for-10 at the plate with six runs scored, two walks, and three RBIs.
“They were just seeing the ball well,” Love said. “They were seeing it deep and they got it done. Brooke is good. That big two-run home run in the seventh sealed the deal for us. For Cheyann, she’s maturing and she’s coming into her own. Her ceiling can be high and she’s going to be a good player.”
As Royster hit two home runs and drove in runs in every game, she also earned two wins in the circle. She pitched the Game 2 and championship games, and pitched a complete game both days.
Against Beauregard, she allowed 11 hits in seven innings and only two earned runs. She got better against Elmore County and allowed only eight hits and two earned runs in seven innings.
“She pitched well,” Love said of Royster. “She battled. I didn’t think she had her best stuff but she really did great in the circle.”
Madeline Weldon pitched the Game 1 win over Valley and pitched a three-inning no-hitter.
The Tigers now turn their sights to the regional tournament. The Tigers will face Ramsay, the Area 8 runner-up, in their first game at 9 a.m. Thursday at Lagoon Park.
ELMORE COUNTY FINISHES RUNNER-UP
The Panthers came up on the losing end of the area championship, but their season is far from over. By earning the No. 2 seed, Elmore County has clinched a regional berth and will face John Carroll, the No. 1 seed out of Area 8.
They will play at 9 a.m. Thursday at Lagoon Park.
Elmore County had to fight for its No. 2 seed and runner-up finish. The Panthers lost their first game of the tournament to Beauregard, 3-2, and put themselves in the elimination game. They ended up beating Valley, 13-0, to set up a rematch with Beauregard.
Elmore County trailed Beauregard again, 3-0, in the fifth inning before fighting its way back.
Addison Hicks cut the lead to one run, 3-2, with a two-run single before Lalah Culpepper tied the game on an error. In the bottom of the seventh, Anna Catherine Segrest singled to center field to score McKenzie Owens from second.
In the championship game, Elmore County got multiple hits from Segrest and Ashtyn Pannell as they tallied 10 total hits as a team.