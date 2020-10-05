Note: This game has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday night due to the potential of severe weather Friday.
It has been three years since Tallassee last played a postseason football game and after a slow start to the season, it appeared that drought was in danger of extending. However, the Tigers recovered well and with two consecutive wins in Class 5A Region 4 play, they have a chance to secure a spot in the playoffs with a win at Talladega this Thursday night.
“I’m sure it will be mentioned but we are more focused on continuing to improve on what we have done,” Tallassee coach Mike Battles said. “This is a big game and the kids know that. This could get us in the playoffs and since we have not been there for a couple of years, there’s some excitement that comes with that.”
Tallassee (2-4, 2-1) has yet to win consecutive games this season but it is hoping that can change this week as the Tigers look to take some momentum from its most lopsided victory of the season which came last week at the hands of Beauregard.
“We had a lot of success Friday night and got to play a lot of young kids,” Battles said. “We still have things to work on but it keeps you going forward. We still have something to play for.”
Talladega (1-5, 1-2) will be trying to keep its own playoff hopes alive as it enters this week limping from a three-game losing streak and fresh off a 46-7 defeat to Clay Central. Talladega needs a win this week to stay in the playoff hunt so Battles is expecting to get the host’s best effort this week.
“We’ve watched the last four weeks of games and they have continued to work and improve,” Battles said. “They are not giving up and they are still playing hard. They are still in the hunt and they have a lot to play for.”
In last week’s game against Beauregard, Tallassee was focused on stopping the Hornets’ explosive play ability. While the Tigers did enough to win the game, they still gave up some big plays leading to Beauregard’s only points of the game.
While there has been some offensive struggles this season, Talladega has still shown the ability to make big plays and Battles is hoping his defense can do a better job limiting those this week.
“We still had some major breakdowns Friday night,” Battles said. “We have to do a better job of playing every play. We have taken breaks at times and when you do that against a team as athletic as Talladega or Beauregard, they will make you pay.”
Talladega’s offense starts with Nigel Scales who is at the heart of many of the team’s explosive plays this season. The three-year starting quarterback has gotten it done with his passing and running ability.
“He’s very accurate and he throws a really good deep ball,” Battles said. “You have to keep him contained. He can hurt you with his arms and his legs. He can make all the throws and he’s not afraid to let it fly.”
Tallassee will counter with its run-heavy offense, led by Jalyn Daniels who surpassed 1,000 rushing yards on the season in last week’s win. Battles is hoping the Tigers can get more out of their passing attack, building off the momentum from last week.
Quarterback Tyler Ellis had his best game of the season, setting new highs in completions and passing yards while connecting with Ziggy Holloway for a pair of touchdowns. He also added a pair of rushing touchdowns.
“He needed a game like that,” Battles said. “The more confidence he has and the more we can throw the ball downfield, the better our running game will be. That’s one of the things we continue to work on.”
PREDICTION: Tallassee 35, Talladega 20