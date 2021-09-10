Cliff WIlliams / The Outlook Tallassee’s Marciano Smith (2) stops Sylacauga’s Maleek Pope (3).
“We didn’t play tough in the first quarter,” Tiger coach Mike Battles said. “We look like a team that didn’t even want to be out here and they jump on us, but our kids battled back.”
The Tigers’ Jalyn Daniels carried his Tallassee teammates into the locker at the half. Daniels carried the ball 25 times in the first half alone, gaining 221 yards with touchdown runs of 10-yards, 24-yards and 90 yards.
Tallassee would find some success within the second quarter with quarterback Tyler Ellis finding a number of receivers.
It would come in handy as the Aggies would restrain Daniels in the second half. When Tallassee walked off the field Friday night, Daniels totals didn’t double from the first half. Daniels finished the game with 34 carries for 239 yards and the three first-half touchdowns. Ellis would try to target Daniels with a pass but Daniels wasn’t able to make the catch in bounds.
Ellis finished the night 13-28 for 157 yards with one interception, throwing one 25-yard touchdown pass to Ziggy Holloway.
Ellis would connect with four different receivers and he helped himself with a 10-yard touchdown run.
“I thought we threw the ball well and made a lot of clutch plays on fourth down,” Battles said.
The Tigers made several fourth-down conversions keeping Tallassee in the game late sustaining drives, even Ellis’ connection with Holloway for a score.
Sylacauga would gain more than 300 yards of offense on Tallassee mostly through running back Tavares Lauderadale who gained 162 yards on 24 carries.
The loss leaves the Tigers at 1-2 on the season, and Battles sees areas where Tallassee can improve.
“This puts us in a hole,” Battles said. “We are playing about 90% well, but we are doing some stupid things and we did tonight. It cost us big. There were several penalties that we got that we don’t normally do those. We are more disciplined than that. We obviously have a problem that we have to work on.”
The 35-33 puts Tallassee down in the region but Battles said the Tigers are close to winning.
“We are almost doing everything to win ballgames but not doing everything,” Battles said. “That is uncharacteristic of our teams. Hopefully we can get it out of us and get ready for Elmore County.”