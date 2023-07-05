For the first time in four seasons, the Tallassee football team is searching for a new starting quarterback. Four-year starter Tyler Ellis has graduated and moved on to the next level, and now Tallassee enters 2023 looking for a new offensive leader.
Tiger coach Mike Battles has a three-man quarterback competition fighting for the starting spot in juniors Mason Battles and Bryson Rigsby, and freshman Trent Morris.
All three quarterbacks took snaps as Tallassee participated in the Battle for the County 7-on-7 tournament held at the Wetumpka Sports Complex on Thursday afternoon.
All three will continue to rotate until coach Battles names a starter in fall camp.
“All three of our guys are getting better every day we’re out here,” he said. “They’re all getting reps but we’re not going to make a decision anytime soon.”
Tallassee had a successful day at the county 7-on-7 tournament. The Tigers finished with a 2-3 overall record, earning wins over both Elmore County and Holtville in pool play. They entered single-elimination play with a 2-2 record and the No. 3 seed. In the semifinals, they lost, 27-10, against Wetumpka, which went on to win the championship.
The Tigers’ three losses came to Class 6A Wetumpka twice and Stanhope Elmore once. Despite the losses, Tallassee kept each game within a two-possession swing.
In the two wins against Elmore County and Holtville, Tallassee outscored its rivals by a combined score of 45-20.
“Everybody on our team is getting better,” Battles said. “You can’t tell a whole lot in 7-on-7 because there’s no rush and people are throwing little routes across the middle that aren’t there in a real game, but we’re glad we came because it gave our defensive backs some good work.”
While all three quarterbacks rotated between drives, Tallassee also got some reps from plenty of receivers throughout the day.
Rising senior Cade Everson was the biggest constant for the Tigers on the day as he grabbed multiple touchdown catches over defenders.
Everson is the top player returning on Tallassee’s offense after he recorded 13 catches for 203 yards and three touchdowns. He was also used more in the run game last season with 55 rushes for 463 yards and five touchdowns.
While he will likely touch the ball the most of any skill players this season, Battles knows he will need new faces to step up if his team will have the chance to be a balanced offensive attack.
“We have four or five guys who are going to have to play and succeed this year if we are going to be able to do the things we want to do,” Battles said.