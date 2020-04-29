Note: This is the third in a six-part series highlighting the biggest moments from sports in Elmore County during the 2019-20 academic year.
Volleyball team grabs 10th consecutive area tournament
After losing to Holtville in the regular season for the first time in nearly a decade, Elmore County’s volleyball team knew it would have a bigger challenge than usual in the Class 4A Area 5 Tournament. The Panthers got the rematch they wanted and got their revenge, defeating Holtville in straight sets, 25-17, 25-22, 25-10.
“This is an incredible feeling,” ECHS coach Kim Moncrief said. “I actually had tears (that night) and I think that’s the first time I’ve shed some tears. They have worked really hard and we’ve had a lot to overcome this year. They were so nervous coming in and the pressure builds every year so I’m just proud of this team.”
The win clinched the Panthers’ 10th straight area championship as they have not lost a match in area tournament play since 2009. Mirriam Foster led the way with 10 kills and she added six aces. Kelley Green had nine kills while Katie Pollard added eight.
Girls basketball claims another county tournament title
With the Elmore County Tournament girls basketball championship tied late in the fourth quarter, Elmore County’s Seanna O’Daniel was not feeling the pressure. O’Daniel hadn’t made a field goal yet but she did not hesitate when she saw open space on a fast break, banking in a jumper from 18 feet to give the Panthers their first lead with 1:20 left.
Elmore County did not give up the lead again and a late free throw from Kelley Green helped secure a 34-33 victory over Stanhope Elmore to give the Panthers their second consecutive county tournament title.
CK Bolton was named the tournament MVP after scoring 11 of her 14 points in the second half to help the Panthers erase an eight-point halftime deficit.
Panthers grab first ever region duals title
Elmore County won every duals match on their way to the Class 1A-5A Region 3 title in January. Elmore County clinched the title by defeating Montevallo, avenging a loss earlier in the season by a final score of 58-19. Solon Lee (170) and JW Clement (182) got the Panthers started off on the right foot with pins before Clark Wood (145), Mason Carter (152) and Ethan Geer (160) clinched the matched with three consecutive pins to end the tournament.
“It means a lot,” ECHS coach Jared Jones said. “We had a wrestling recognition (in March) and we talked a lot about that. We had never done that, even with those seven seniors we lost last year. It was a big statement for our program and we’re proud of that. We came a long way in the duals and that shows just how much.”
ECHS softball reaches No. 1 in Class 4A
Despite its early success, Elmore County was pretty surprised to see its name at the top of the list when the Alabama Sports Writers Association released its first softball rankings of the year. For the first time in program history, the Panthers were sitting on top of Class 4A after starting the season 14-3.
Elmore County finished the season in the top spot after getting several quality victories including wins over Wetumpka, Rehobeth and two over Prattville Christian.
“What it does for the coaches, we are trying to create a new culture,” ECHS assistant coach Mark Segrest said. “The coaches and administration at Elmore County have done a phenomenal job at making softball a priority here. It gives them confirmation that their hard work is being recognized and there’s a big positive in that.”
Benson’s dramatics give Panthers first win of the season
After four weeks of football, Elmore County was struggling to get anything going at the start of the season. The Panthers were sitting at 0-4 and coming off their first defeat to county rival Holtville in almost a decade.
However, Keshawn Benson gave the program a much-needed energy boost in late September, scoring on a 33-yard touchdown with less than a minute on the clock to give Elmore County a 28-21 win at Dadeville. Benson finished with 208 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.
“We’ve got a tough group of dudes,” ECHS coach Jordan Cantrell said after the win. “People knew that, I think, even if we didn’t have a win coming into this game. Our guys have been fighting and we’ve just been on the short end so far.”