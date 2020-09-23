Despite starting the season with losses in its first three games, Tallassee continued to stay positive because of the improvements it saw after playing some tough competition. The Tigers got to see those improvements come together last week when they grabbed their first win of the season and they hope to take some momentum and energy from the victory into this week’s road trip.
“Everybody will be more eager to practice,” Tallassee coach Mike Battles said. “When you win, it’s better than losing. We also got to play a lot of kids so when they get out there on that field, that’s a special experience. So, when they come to practice, they are ready to get to work.”
Tallassee (1-3) is going to need that extra energy this week as the schedule does not get any easier for the Tigers. They will hit the road Friday to travel just south of Montgomery for a showdown with Class 5A No. 7 Pike Road.
The Patriots (5-0) have been one of the surprises in the state this season, dominating in their three games on the field and grabbing two forfeit victories along the way. In three played games, Pike Road is outscoring its opponents by 35 points per game.
“They’re really good,” Battles said. “They’re just good everywhere. We’re going to be on our heels all night.”
Pike Road’s success is mostly due to its high-powered offense. The Patriots have already reached the 60-point mark twice this season and is averaging 523.3 yards of total offense.
“We’re going to have to limit their possessions and make sure to tackle when they snap the ball,” Battles said. “They have so many weapons that can score whenever they touch it. They just have so many athletes.”
The offensive weapons include running back Quinshon Judkins who leads the team with eight rushing touchdowns and averages more than 200 yards per game. Blake Durham and Harrison Wallace are the two top receivers, each averaging more than 20 yards per reception.
The Patriots are led by quarterback Iverson Hooks, a Reeltown transfer many Tallassee players are very familiar with. Hooks has completed 57% of his passes and racked up 696 yards and five touchdowns through the air while adding 368 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
“Iverson is one of those that may only run four or five times a game but that may be 28 points,” Battles said. “That’s the kind of player he is … If you rush him and he takes off, you may not catch him. If you don’t rush him and give him time, he’ll find one of those receivers.”
Tallassee’s offense had its highest offensive output of the season last week but almost all of it came on the ground. The Tigers have started to show some explosiveness of their own, recording at least two plays of 50 yards or more in each of the last three games, but they are going to have to take it up a notch this week to keep up with the Patriots.
“Our offense is getting better each week,” Battles said. “Our line is doing better and blocking harder. We have our rotation of backs the way we like it. We just have to continue to improve our passing game. If we can do that, we’re going to be in good shape.”
PREDICTION: Pike Road 42, Tallassee 28