The annual Wetumpka Softball Tournament brought plenty of talent, including five teams from last year’s state tournament and two defending state champions. Tallassee fell just short of those teams last season but the Tigers made it clear they are in it for the long haul this year as they went 6-0 on their way to the tournament title.
“This was good,” Tallassee coach Pat Love said. “We played really good all weekend and we executed. We played good team ball. We used everyone in the dugout and everyone contributed. It was fun.”
Tallassee (13-1) breezed through pool play with a pair of run-rule victories but the path to the championship game was not as simple. After pushing past Brewbaker Tech and Saraland in bracket play, the Tigers were joined in the semifinals by defending Class 5A state champion Hayden, 2018 3A champion Prattville Christian and 2017 6A champion Hazel Green.
“We just tell them every day we belong and can play with them but we need to be there in the end,” Love said. “They need to practice like it and they need to play like it. (Saturday) they did that.”
Jordan Walters pitched a complete game in the semifinals to knock off last year’s Class 6A ruuner-up Hazel Green. She struck out 10 and allowed one unearned run in Tallassee’s 2-1 victory.
Tallassee advanced to face Hayden in the final. Hayden entered the game undefeated with an average margin of victory of 9.5 runs per game.
The Tigers jumped ahead early when Walters knocked in two runs on a fielder’s choice and an ensuing error by the Wildcats. Sinclair Cole settled into the circle and kept Hayden’s offense at bay for three innings.
“They can really hit so it was good to get up on them right there,” Love said. “We can hit too though. We got up and just held on.”
Hayden finally got on the board with consecutive RBI doubles with two outs in the fourth inning to tie the game, 2-2.
Tallassee wasted very little time to steal back the momentum as Belle Haynes knocked in Sally Shipman with an RBI double of her own, putting the Tigers back in front with little time on the clock.
“That was a big spot so that was good for her,” Love said. “She had been struggling the last two games so that was big for her. She needed that and so did we.”
Walters relieved Cole, pitching 1 1/3 innings and allowing just one baserunner to secure the win.
“We knew we had Jordan ready but we knew Sinclair was capable,” Love said. “She held them scoreless for three innings. She missed some spots at the end but she still did great. And then Jordan came in and did her job.”
Haynes finished the weekend with a team-high seven hits and knocked in five runs in just 14 at-bats. Anslee Osborne led the Tigers with a 1.283 on-base plus slugging percentage; Chloe Davidson finished with a tournament-high eight runs and Walters notched eight RBIs.
Several other Tigers contributed multiple hits, including Ella Thrash, who smacked a double and three singles. Avary Lumpkin and Lexi Love each had a trio of hits while Cole; Love finished with four RBIs and seven runs scored. Cole also hit two singles.