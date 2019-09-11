The Montgomery Quarterback Club has announced its Players of the Week for games of Aug. 30. Tyquan Rawls from Wetumpka is the Public School Player of the Week and Jack Burt from Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School is the Private School Player of the Week. Both players were honored at the Club’s first meeting of the year on Sept. 10. Andy Burcham, the Voice of the Auburn Tigers, was the featured speaker.
Rawls, a senior quarterback, was 13 of 24 passing for 303 yards and two touchdowns in Wetumpka’s 54-41 loss to Dothan. Rawls also rushed for 134 yards on 18 carries for a touchdown.
Wetumpka, coached by Tim Perry, is 2-1 on the season after a win over Calera last week.
Jack Burt, a senior middle linebacker, recorded 22 tackles (14 solo, 8 assists, 3 tackles for a loss) in Catholic’s 14-13 win over Anniston.
Catholic, coached by Aubrey Blackwell, is 2-0 on the year and hosts Dale County this week.
The Montgomery Quarterback Club meets at the Capital City Club in downtown Montgomery.