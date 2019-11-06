Tallassee’s boys cross country team saw all seven of its runner qualify for this week’s state meet in Moulton after the Tigers had a strong showing at Thursday’s Class 5A Section 1 race in Mobile. Woodrow Dean won his third race of the season by easing past the competition and running the race in 16:44.24, defeating the nearest competition by 43 seconds.
Caleb Mason also grabbed his first top-10 finish of the season by setting a new personal record with a time of 18:55.77.
Brady Mason and Grant McCraney, both eighth-graders, clocked in just under the 21-minute park with the former grabbing 18th and the latter finishing 30 seconds later for 21st. Classmate Jacob Patterson set a personal best with a time of 21:44.75 to capture 31st. Baxlee Burton and Alex Harrison round out the state qualifiers for the Tigers.