Tallassee XC
Submitted / The Tribune Tallassee’s boys cross country team qualified for the state meet in Moulton this Saturday.

Tallassee’s boys cross country team saw all seven of its runner qualify for this week’s state meet in Moulton after the Tigers had a strong showing at Thursday’s Class 5A Section 1 race in Mobile. Woodrow Dean won his third race of the season by easing past the competition and running the race in 16:44.24, defeating the nearest competition by 43 seconds. 

Caleb Mason also grabbed his first top-10 finish of the season by setting a new personal record with a time of 18:55.77. 

Brady Mason and Grant McCraney, both eighth-graders, clocked in just under the 21-minute park with the former grabbing 18th and the latter finishing 30 seconds later for 21st. Classmate Jacob Patterson set a personal best with a time of 21:44.75 to capture 31st. Baxlee Burton and Alex Harrison round out the state qualifiers for the Tigers.

