Spotlight on Education

Brooke Barron is the Instructional Leader at Tallassee High School. Barron has been teaching mathematics for 12 years. During this time, she has been instrumental in launching Tallassee High School’s 1:1 program, where every student has access to an iPad to complete coursework and research while becoming responsible digital citizens.
Barron has been teaching AP Calculus courses for eight of these 12 years, giving students a pathway to earn college credit for Calculus I and Calculus II with the support of a high school teacher. She has also served as instructional leader and technology coach for Tallassee City Schools for four years, providing tools and resources for educators and students.
Barron is a 2004 graduate of Tallassee High School. She has earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in secondary mathematics education and Class A certification in instructional leadership, all from Auburn University.
“We are Tallassee,” Barron said, “tradition, honor, family, success.