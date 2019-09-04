Instructional Leadership Team for the Tallassee City Schools system
Education spotlight.
Tessie Williams is the assistant superintendent of curriculum and Instruction at Tallassee City Schools.
Williams is a veteran educator with 25 years of service to public education. She is a former elementary school teacher, elementary school assistant principal and middle school principal.
Williams is a graduate of Alabama State University with a bachelors of science degree in elementary education. She holds a masters of science degree in elementary education from Troy University Montgomery.
Williams completed an educational administrator (P-12) certification from Auburn University Montgomery. She is also a graduate of Auburn University Montgomery with an educational specialist degree in educational leadership.
Williams looks forward to collaborating with fellow educators and community members to craft unique, high-quality educational experiences for all students in Tallassee City Schools.