(submitted) Tessie Williams is the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction for Tallassee City Schools. Mrs. Williams is a veteran educator with twenty-five years of service to public education.

Williams is a veteran educator with 25 years of service to public education. She is a former elementary school teacher, elementary school assistant principal and middle school principal.

Williams is a graduate of Alabama State University with a bachelors of science degree in elementary education. She holds a masters of science degree in elementary education from Troy University Montgomery.

Williams completed an educational administrator (P-12) certification from Auburn University Montgomery. She is also a graduate of Auburn University Montgomery with an educational specialist degree in educational leadership.

Williams looks forward to collaborating with fellow educators and community members to craft unique, high-quality educational experiences for all students in Tallassee City Schools.