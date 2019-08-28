State Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey toured Tallassee City Schools Thursday to see the school’s state-of-the art STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics) labs firsthand. State assistant superintendent of education Jeff Langham also joined the tour along with Tallassee superintendent Wade Shipman.
Mackey toured all three city school campuses as well as the school’s systems technology center. During the tour Mackey spoke with school administrators about the city schools, STEM labs, dual enrollment and AP classes. The tour began at Southside Middle School just after 10 a.m. and finished up that afternoon at Tallassee High School.
Mackey said he enjoyed the tour and meeting city school administrators, faculty, staff and students. He especially appreciated the pristine condition of each campus.
“It has been a wonderful tour,” Mackey said. “The first thing I want look at when I come into a school is what it looks like because that tells you if people take pride in their schools. These are beautiful, clean, well-kept schools. They obviously take a lot of pride. Students, teachers, administrators, and the central office take a lot of pride in what they are doing.
“When people take pride in the facility that tells you that they take pride in what’s going on inside and we saw that (Thursday). Teachers that have smiles on their faces, children that smiles on their faces, and beyond that they are laughing and carrying-on in a good way because they are learning and interacting with the teachers and one another. It’s been a great experience here (Thursday).”
Shipman said he is appreciative of the to both Mackey and Langham for taking time out of their busy schedules to make the visit.
“We have enjoyed having Dr. Mackey and Dr. Langham here,” Shipman said. “We showed him are STEM labs, as well as some of our classrooms and the things we have going on here. We want to thank Dr. Mackey and Dr. Langham for visiting us here (Thursday).”
Mackey also showed his appreciativeness to the residents of Tallassee for investing in the school systems here. Tallassee City Schools offer dual enrollment options, choir classes, AP classes and stem labs and more, but STEM labs were the focus of Thursday’s tour.
“I want to say thank you to this community because I know this community because it takes something to say, ‘We are going to invest and do something different’ and what we saw in the STEM labs (Thursday) is a step beyond and above what most schools have done because people in the community have said they want the very best education and opportunities so thank to this community for stepping up and doing more for this community.”
According to Mackey, the state has two upcoming school tours scheduled and more schools could be added to that list.