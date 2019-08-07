On Wednesday, Aug. 7, at approximately 1:13 a.m. the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call reporting a robbery at Store 19 on County Road 34 in Dadeville, Alabama. Tallapoosa County Deputies and Dadeville Police Department responded along with investigators from the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a male wearing dark pants and a hoodie, white gloves and his face completely covered entered the store armed with what appeared to be a pistol grip type shotgun. An undisclosed amount of money reported taken. No one was physically harmed during the incident.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 256-825-4264, Secret Witness Hotline at 256-827-2035, Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867), 911, or your local Law Enforcement agency. This investigation is ongoing.