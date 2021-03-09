Tallassee High baseball had two senior athletes sign to continue their academic and athletic careers last Friday.
Jacob Ingram signed to continue his career at Southern Union Community College while Jacob Dantro signed to stay close to home. Dantro signed to attend Central Alabama Community College.
“I’m very proud of the work those two guys have put in throughout their career and I know they will represent Tallassee well at those respective schools,” head coach Adam Clayton said. “Their work ethic and character are displayed daily on and off the field.”
Dantro has pitched 17.1 innings this season going 1-for-1 in his two starts with 30 total strikeouts. Ingram has pitched 15 innings in five games while striking out 27 total batters.