The Tallassee boys soccer team is off to a perfect start this season.
Tallassee, which is 5-0 to start the year, has dominated its opponents. The Tigers have scored 43 goals this season, good for nearly goals per game. More impressive, however, is the fact that they have yet to surrender a single goal in five games.
In their last two games, Tallassee beat Holtville, 6-0, for the first win over Holtville in the 19 years Tallassee has fielded a team. Following that win, Tallassee earned a 10-0 area win over Valley.
“The boys are right on track as expected and have been pretty successful so far,” assistant coach Matt Tarpley said. “We are about to get into the meat of the schedule and play some pretty tough area opponents in the coming weeks. That will give us a better idea of where we are at.”
While the offense has been on fire, it’s the defense that is leading the way this season. Despite losing three of its four starters from a year ago on the defense line, the Tigers have yet to allow a goal.
They have three newcomers who did not play last season who are starting on the back line. Luke Burdette, one of the school’s best football players, came out and is making a big impact out there.
Brothers Grant and Eli McCraney are also both starting on the defense and taking away scoring attacks from opposing teams.
“Despite losing those guys, our defense is standing strong,” Tarpley said. “Our guys have stepped up and played well. Grant and Eli have been great, and Luke brings toughness and physical nature to the back line. He’s not scared of anything back there.”
The strong defense has led to easy and explosive offense on the offensive side of the field. Tallassee has had no issue scoring this season, and goals are coming in from seemingly every player who is taking shots.
Irvin Delfin leads the team with 10 goals this year, but last season’s leading scorer Will Blocker is right behind him with eight goals. Blocker has eight in three games and has not played the last two games after tweaking his groin.
In his place, Jonathan Wright has stepped up with seven goals. He scored three goals in the Holtville game and three in the Valley game. Yuren Rodriguez also has seven goals.
Rush Wright has added four goals and Ricky Murillo has three.
“We’re getting contributions from everybody so that’s good,” Tarpley said. “We don’t want to rely on one person so we’re spreading the wealth around. We have multiple players who can punish defense.”