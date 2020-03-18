Tallassee city officials announced that City Hall will be closed effective today, March 18, at 5 p.m. City officials hope to reopen April 10.
Mayor Johnny Hammock said this decision came down to the citizen safety and of city employee’s health and well-being.
“We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause, however, due to the current issues with the Coronavirus, our concern is protecting every citizen of Tallassee and the surrounding areas from the spread of COVID-19,” Hammock announced in a statement.
While in-person access will not be allowed, City Hall personnel will be available to answer the phones during normal business hours.
Utility payments can be made over the phone by calling 334-283-4298.