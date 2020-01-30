Voluntary pre-K program pre-registration for Alabama’s nationally recognized First Class Pre-K is preparing for another exciting school year.
Enrolment is open to all Alabama children who will be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1. Enrollees must provide a copy of the child’s birth certificate and two proofs of residence. Examples include utility bills and/ or a copy of a current lease or mortgage. These items may be uploaded into the online pre-registration site or submitted directly to the front office of Tallassee Elementary to Cheri Wiggins. All documents must be submitted by March 2.
Tallassee City Schools has a zoning requirement that determines eligibility to attend the program.
There is no fee for this program. Upon enrollment, the child’s immunization record must be provided.
No child will be denied participation on basis of income, sex, race, color, national origin, or disability.
Go online to https://children.alabama.gov/pre-registration/ to complete the pre-registration form and submit necessary documentation.
Acceptance into this program is strictly through random drawing which will be held at Tallassee Elementary School on March 11 at 3:30 p.m.
For more information about the program visit https://children.alabama.gov/firstclass/