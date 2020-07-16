Tallassee’s Franklin AME Zion has organized a prayer walk that will begin aa.m. Saturday, July 25. This event is open to the community and everyone is encouraged to take part.
“As Christians, all we can do is pray,” Jamel Jelks said. “If people want to join us, that will certainly help bring light to issues like violence and the dilapidated homes in the Jordanville community that harbor criminal activity.”
According to Jelks, this event will be a collaboration of local churches, and some local political figures and candidates will also be onsite to meet area constituents in the community.
“The prayer walk will anoint the community of Jordanville,” Jelks said. “We want to pray the negativity away.”
According to Jelks, the dilapidated homes in the community not only harbor criminal activity, they are also a health hazard and a breeding ground for unwanted wildlife.
“I was cutting grass near a dilapidated home and I saw a big snake come out of it,” he said.
Last October, Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs director Kenneth Boswell toured Tallassee, along with Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock and other city officials to get a firsthand look at some of the city's most dilapidated structures.
The tour included stops in Jordanville, east Tallassee and the Tallaweka areas of the city. During the tour Boswell called an abandoned structure on 2nd Avenue in the Jordanville area “snake heaven.”
In November 2019, Hammock announced the city was awarded a $250,000 Community Development Block Grant through ADECA. The grant has a 10% match, which means the city will have a total of $275,000 to fund the demolition of dilapidated structures throughout the city.